NFL

Expect to see Jadeveon Clowney make his debut for the Cowboys in Week 3

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jadeveon Clowney Panthers pic
Jadeveon Clowney Panthers pic

In Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, the Cowboys beat the Giants 40-37 in overtime. Dallas can thank kicker Brandon Aubrey for his late-game heroics to beat New York. 

The Cowboys are now 1-1 ahead of their Week 3 matchup on the road vs. the Bears. Just this week, Dallas signed veteran pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal. He spent the 2024 season with the Panthers, starting 14 games and finishing with 5.5 sacks. When the Cowboys are on the road in Chicago this weekend, expect to see Jadeveon Clowney on the field for Dallas.

Jadeveon Clowney will make his Cowboys debut in Week 3 vs. the Bears


In the 2014 NFL draft, the Houston Texans used the first overall pick to select Jadeveon Clowney out of South Carolina. He spent the first five seasons of his career with Houston. In 62 games with the Texans, Clowney recorded 29.0 sacks. He had 9.5 sacks in the 2017 season and was named to the Pro Bowl. Over his 11-year career, Jadeveon Clowney has played for six different franchises. Dallas will be his seventh.

Additionally, it will be Clowney’s fourth team in as many seasons. In 2023, Jadeveon Clowney was a member of the Baltimore Ravens. In 17 games played and 15 starts, he tied his career-high with 9.5 sacks. Doing so at 30 years old. The veteran pass rusher was not with any team during training camp or the preseason. However, Clowney stayed ready for an opportunity.

When the Cowboys came knocking, Clowney was quick to sign with Dallas. Through two games, Dallas has recorded four sacks this season. That includes three on Sunday vs. a 36-year-old Russell Wilson. The Cowboys had just one sack in Week 1 vs. a mobile QB like Jalen Hurts. Dallas felt they needed help rushing the passes, and they’ve added a proven player in Jadeveon Clowney.

Entering year 12, Jadeveon Clowney said it’s the competition that keeps him motivated. Over his career in the NFL, Clowney has earned $97 million. It’s not about the money heading into 2025. His competitive edge is what keeps him going in his early 30s. Ahead of the 2025 season, the Cowboys traded All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers. Since then, owner Jerry Jones has received a ton of criticism from the fan base. Does signing Jadeveon Clowney do anything for Dallas long-term?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Calijah Kancey Bucs pic
NFL

LATEST Tampa Bay’s Calijah Kancey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 2

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 16 2025
Jadeveon Clowney Panthers pic
NFL
Expect to see Jadeveon Clowney make his debut for the Cowboys in Week 3
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 16 2025

In Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, the Cowboys beat the Giants 40-37 in overtime. Dallas can thank kicker Brandon Aubrey for his late-game heroics to beat New York. …

Jaylon Johnson Bears pic
NFL
Bears’ CB Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely due to a groin injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 15 2025

In Week 1, the Bears lost 27-24 to the Vikings in a game they easily could have won. However, the defense collapsed, allowing 21 points in the fourth quarter to…

Joe Burrow injury pic
NFL
Bengals’ Joe Burrow is out at least three months due to a turf toe injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 15 2025
Ed Oliver Bills pic
NFL
Bills’ Ed Oliver (ankle) will miss Week 2 vs. the Jets due to injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 12 2025
Austin Ekeler Commanders pic
NFL
Commanders’ Austin Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles on TNF in Week 2
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 12 2025
DaRon Bland Cowboys pic
NFL
Cowboys’ DaRon Bland could miss time due to a foot injury he suffered this week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 11 2025
Arrow to top