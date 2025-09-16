Expect to see Jadeveon Clowney make his debut for the Cowboys in Week 3

In Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, the Cowboys beat the Giants 40-37 in overtime. Dallas can thank kicker Brandon Aubrey for his late-game heroics to beat New York.

The Cowboys are now 1-1 ahead of their Week 3 matchup on the road vs. the Bears. Just this week, Dallas signed veteran pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal. He spent the 2024 season with the Panthers, starting 14 games and finishing with 5.5 sacks. When the Cowboys are on the road in Chicago this weekend, expect to see Jadeveon Clowney on the field for Dallas.

Jadeveon Clowney will make his Cowboys debut in Week 3 vs. the Bears

Jadeveon Clowney said he expects to make his Cowboys’ debut Sunday vs. the Bears. Story via @toddarcher:https://t.co/v7N7m5apkl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2025



In the 2014 NFL draft, the Houston Texans used the first overall pick to select Jadeveon Clowney out of South Carolina. He spent the first five seasons of his career with Houston. In 62 games with the Texans, Clowney recorded 29.0 sacks. He had 9.5 sacks in the 2017 season and was named to the Pro Bowl. Over his 11-year career, Jadeveon Clowney has played for six different franchises. Dallas will be his seventh.

Additionally, it will be Clowney’s fourth team in as many seasons. In 2023, Jadeveon Clowney was a member of the Baltimore Ravens. In 17 games played and 15 starts, he tied his career-high with 9.5 sacks. Doing so at 30 years old. The veteran pass rusher was not with any team during training camp or the preseason. However, Clowney stayed ready for an opportunity.

Jerry Jones announces that Cowboys have signed DE Jadeveon Clowney. pic.twitter.com/NXdUUfbYM8 — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

When the Cowboys came knocking, Clowney was quick to sign with Dallas. Through two games, Dallas has recorded four sacks this season. That includes three on Sunday vs. a 36-year-old Russell Wilson. The Cowboys had just one sack in Week 1 vs. a mobile QB like Jalen Hurts. Dallas felt they needed help rushing the passes, and they’ve added a proven player in Jadeveon Clowney.

Entering year 12, Jadeveon Clowney said it’s the competition that keeps him motivated. Over his career in the NFL, Clowney has earned $97 million. It’s not about the money heading into 2025. His competitive edge is what keeps him going in his early 30s. Ahead of the 2025 season, the Cowboys traded All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers. Since then, owner Jerry Jones has received a ton of criticism from the fan base. Does signing Jadeveon Clowney do anything for Dallas long-term?