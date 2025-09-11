NFL

Cowboys’ DaRon Bland could miss time due to a foot injury he suffered this week

Zach Wolpin
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were on the road in Week 1 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas played a competitive game vs. the reigning champs but lost 24-20. 

For their Week 2 matchup, the Cowboys are at home to face the New York Giants. Ahead of that game, Dallas’ defense took a hit. All-Pro CB DaRon Bland suffered a foot injury at Monday’s practice. Not ideal for the team’s defense as CB Trevon Diggs is not at 100%. NFL insiders announced that DaRon Bland could miss a few weeks for the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys could be without DaRon Bland for at least two games


With a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Cowboys selected DaRon Bland out of Fresno State. As a rookie, Bland played in all 17 games for Dallas and made eight starts. He ended the year with five interceptions. During his sophomore campaign in 2023, Bland had a breakout season for the Cowboys. The 26-year-old had a league-high interceptions and returned five of them for a touchdown. That was enough to earn DaRon Bland Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.

In 2024, Bland played in just seven games for the Dallas Cowboys. He suffered a stress fracture in his foot last season and needed surgery. Bland was ready to go for Week 1 and played against the Eagles. Unfortunately, Bland suffered a freak injury at practice on Monday. His new foot injury is unrelated to the one that cost him 10 games in 2024.

NFL insiders have reported that Bland could miss time for the Cowboys due to a foot injury. On August 31, Bland signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension with Dallas. That included $50 million guaranteed. The Cowboys cannot afford for DaRon Bland to miss significant time. Their other starting CB, Trevon Diggs, is also recovering from an injury.

Diggs played in 11 games for Dallas in 2024. He suffered a season-ending knee injury but was available in Week 1 of the 2025 season. The soon-to-be 27-year-old played 27 snaps for the Cowboys in Week 1 vs. the Eagles. Trevon Diggs said he could see more action in Week 2, but wants to take the “smartest and safest” approach. Will Trevon Diggs see an increased workload in Week 2 sicne DaRon Bland is set to miss time?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
