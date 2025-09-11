Cowboys’ DaRon Bland could miss time due to a foot injury he suffered this week

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were on the road in Week 1 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas played a competitive game vs. the reigning champs but lost 24-20.

For their Week 2 matchup, the Cowboys are at home to face the New York Giants. Ahead of that game, Dallas’ defense took a hit. All-Pro CB DaRon Bland suffered a foot injury at Monday’s practice. Not ideal for the team’s defense as CB Trevon Diggs is not at 100%. NFL insiders announced that DaRon Bland could miss a few weeks for the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys could be without DaRon Bland for at least two games

More about the Dallas Cowboys possibly being without cornerback DaRon Bland for a couple of weeks because of a right foot injury suffered in Monday’s practice, via @toddarcher:https://t.co/G5tt2SV0h0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2025



With a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Cowboys selected DaRon Bland out of Fresno State. As a rookie, Bland played in all 17 games for Dallas and made eight starts. He ended the year with five interceptions. During his sophomore campaign in 2023, Bland had a breakout season for the Cowboys. The 26-year-old had a league-high interceptions and returned five of them for a touchdown. That was enough to earn DaRon Bland Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.

In 2024, Bland played in just seven games for the Dallas Cowboys. He suffered a stress fracture in his foot last season and needed surgery. Bland was ready to go for Week 1 and played against the Eagles. Unfortunately, Bland suffered a freak injury at practice on Monday. His new foot injury is unrelated to the one that cost him 10 games in 2024.

#Cowboys All-Pro CB DaRon Bland suffered a foot injury during practice on Monday that could result in him missing a couple of weeks, per @toddarcher. Bland recently signed a 4-year, $92M extensions pic.twitter.com/Fobah98jUd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2025

NFL insiders have reported that Bland could miss time for the Cowboys due to a foot injury. On August 31, Bland signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension with Dallas. That included $50 million guaranteed. The Cowboys cannot afford for DaRon Bland to miss significant time. Their other starting CB, Trevon Diggs, is also recovering from an injury.

Diggs played in 11 games for Dallas in 2024. He suffered a season-ending knee injury but was available in Week 1 of the 2025 season. The soon-to-be 27-year-old played 27 snaps for the Cowboys in Week 1 vs. the Eagles. Trevon Diggs said he could see more action in Week 2, but wants to take the “smartest and safest” approach. Will Trevon Diggs see an increased workload in Week 2 sicne DaRon Bland is set to miss time?