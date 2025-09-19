NFL

Commanders backup QB Marcus Mariota will start in Week 3 vs. the Raiders

Zach Wolpin
In Week 2, the Commanders lost 27-18 to the Packers on Thursday Night Football. Washington lost two players to season-ending injuries vs. Green Bay. 

On top of that, starting QB Jayden Daniels suffered a knee sprain vs. the Packers. He was limited at practice all week. Head coach Dan Quinn announced Friday that Daniels will not play in Week 3. Veteran QB Marcus Mariota will start for Washington against the Raiders. His first start since the 2022 season.

Marcus Mariota will start in Week 3 for the Washington Commanders


During the 2024 NFL draft, the Commanders used the second overall pick to select Jayden Daniels out of LSU. As a rookie, Daniels led Washington to a 12-5 record as they made a run to the NFC championship game. He was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and proved he is the team’s franchise QB. Jayden Daniels started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2024. Just two weeks into the 2025 season, Daniels has suffered a knee injury.

Washington is playing a weaker opponent in Week 3, and the team is playing it cautiously with its star QB. Jayden Daniels has been ruled out in Week 3 vs. the Raiders. Dan Quinn announced that Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders. The veteran QB is in his 11th professional season and second with Washington. Mariota appeared in three games last season.

The 31-year-old QB last started in Week 13 of 2022 for the Falcons. Marcus Mariota was ultimately benched for the final four games of that season. Since then, he has been a backup in the NFL. In 13 starts for the Falcons during the 2022 season, Mariota threw for 2,219 yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added 85 carries for 438 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Moving forward, the Commanders remain optimistic about Jayden Daniels’ knee sprain. Head coach Dan Quinn was encouraged to see Daniels throwing at practice. Additionally, Daniels ran at a restricted capacity on Friday. Though he won’t play in Week 3, Daniels could return in Week 4 vs. the Falcons. If Daniels missed time long-term, that would majorly impact Washington’s chances to make the playoffs. They are 1-1 through two weeks. Can Marcus Mariota lead the Commanders to a win at home in Week 3 vs. the Raiders?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
