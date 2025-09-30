Cincinnati’s struggles continue on offense with 200 rushing yards in four games

On Monday night in Week 4, the Bengals were on the road to face the Broncos. Cincinnati is without QB Joe Burrow for at least three months. He is recovering from a significant turf toe injury.

In the meantime, backup Jake Browning is the starting QB for Cincinnati. Over their last two games, the Bengals have scored a total of 13 points. Additionally, they are averaging 185.5 yards per game in each of their last two contests. The most shocking stat for Cincinnati through four games is that they only have 200 rushing yards as a team.

Can the Bengals turn around their offensive struggles after an ugly Week 4 performance?

The #Bengals have 200 rushing yards… as a team… in 4 games. For context: 24 players in the NFL have more than that on their own. As a team, the Bengals are averaging just 205.3 total yards per game. That’s the worst mark in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/9tCPYGDmBj — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 30, 2025



Since Joe Burrow has been out with a turf toe injury, it has been a struggle for the Bengals. They’ve lost two straight games, and the offense is nonexistent. Through their last eight quarters of football, Cincinnati has scored 13 points and has one touchdown. That came in the fourth quarter of their 48-10 loss to the Vikings in Week 3. Cincinnati followed that up with a 28-3 loss to the Broncos on MNF in Week 4.

As a team, the Bengals had just 178 yards of offense vs. Denver. Jake Browning was 14-25 for 125 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both finished the game with three catches. Additionally, the Bengals had just 53 total rushing yards in Week 4. For the 2025 season, the team has 200 total rushing yards. That is far and away the worst in the NFL.

The worst offenses in the league: Titans, Browns & Bengals And the gap from the rest of the league is growing. pic.twitter.com/CpSzfqFKmR — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 30, 2025

NFL insider Ari Meirov reported that 24 players have 200 or more rushing yards in the 2025 season. That includes rookies like Quinshon Judkins and Omarion Hampton. The Bengals’ rushing attack has been nonexistent through four weeks. Starting RB Chase Brown has been underwhelming. His season-high is 47 rushing yards in Week 2.

This is not the first time we’ve seen the Bengals’ offense struggle when Joe Burrow is out. He missed the final seven games of the 2023 season due to injury. Jake Browning was the starter, and Cincinnati took a step back offensively. The Bengals are at home in Week 5 for a matchup vs. a high-powered offense in the Detroit Lions. If their offense cannot keep up, it could be another ugly loss for Cincinnati.