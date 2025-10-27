NFL

Buffalo’s Ed Oliver is out indefinitely after tearing his bicep in Week 8

Zach Wolpin
In Week 7, the Buffalo Bills had a much-needed bye. The team lost two straight games in weeks five and six after a 4-0 start to the season. On Sunday in Week 8, Buffalo was on the road to face the Panthers.

The Bills’ run game in Week 8 was dominant vs. the Panthers. James Cook had 19 carries for 216 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In the end, Buffalo beat the Panthers 40-9 to get back in the win column. During that game, DT Ed Oliver suffered an injury late in the second quarter. Oliver did not return for the Bills, and NFL insiders reported that he is out indefinitely with a torn bicep.

Ed Oliver suffered a torn bicep in a Week 8 win vs. the Panthers


Through their first seven games in 2025, the Buffalo Bills are 5-2. The team was on the road in Week 8 to face the Carolina Panthers. Buffalo dominated from start to finish and beat the Panthers 40-9.  During that win, Bills’ DT Ed Oliver suffered a torn bicep. ESPN’s Adam Shefter reported that Oliver is set to have an MRI on Monday. However, the 27-year-old is expected to miss an extended period of time.

Just a brutal blow for the Bills, who are already razor-thin up front. T.J. Sanders and DeWayne Carter are both currently on the injured reserve for Buffalo. Additionally, DaQuan Jones is dealing with a calf injury. Larry Ogunjobi, Deone Walker, and Jordan Phillips are the only active defensive tackles on the 53-man roster. The Bills might have to call a player up from the practice squad.

Ed Oliver has played in just three of the Bills’ seven games in 2025. Leading up to their Week 2 game vs. the Jets, Ed Oliver accidentally had his ankle stepped on in practice. That forced the veteran DT to miss four consecutive games. He returned for the team in Week 6 vs. the Falcons. In Week 8 vs. the Panthers, Ed Oliver suffered a torn bicep.

Buffalo’s run defense has been bottom of the barrel in 2025. They are allowing an average of 150,3 rushing yards per game this season. That is the second-worst in the NFL, only to the Bengals. Despite only playing in three games this season, Ed Oliver’s three sacks lead the team. Buffalo needs more production up front. However, the team is dealing with a pile of injuries at DT. Can the Bills get healthy at defensive tackle before the playoffs are here?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
