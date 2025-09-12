Bills’ Ed Oliver (ankle) will miss Week 2 vs. the Jets due to injury

Josh Allen and the Bills were down two scores late in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 matchup vs. Baltimore. Despite being down 15 points, Buffalo made a miraculous comeback to stun the Ravens, 41-40.

Late in the game, Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver forced a fumble on Derrick Henry. Buffalo recovered the ball, and the team got an extra possession they desperately needed. It was a huge play by Oliver that helped the team win in Week 1. Recently, Ed Oliver was on the injury report for the Bills. Ahead of their Week 2 matchup vs. the Jets, Oliver has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. He could miss more time than just one game.

Ed Oliver will not play for the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 due to an ankle injury

Bills DT Ed Oliver’s ankle injury is considered a multi-week injury, per sources. Oliver’s absence is likely to extend beyond just this week. https://t.co/xHzSXCCf5p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2025



With the ninth pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Bills selected Ed Oliver out of Houston. The 27-year-old is in his seventh season with Buffalo. Oliver has played in 93 games and made 84 starts over his career. He’s been a full-time starter for Buffalo sicne the 2020 season. His best season with the Bills was in 2023, when he had a career-high 9.5 sacks, one interception, 51 combined tackles, and 14 tackles for loss. Oliver has 28.0 total sacks over seven years with the team.

In Week 1 of the 2025 season, Ed Oliver had a strong start. He finished the game with six tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. The veteran defensive lineman made the biggest play of the game when he forced a fumble on Derrick Henry. It was a huge Week 1 performance from Oliver. Unfortunately, Ed Oliver has popped up on the injury report for the Bills.

#Bills standout DL Ed Oliver, who impressed with a sack and a forced fumble in Week 1, was ruled out for Sunday by coach Sean McDermott. Oliver got stepped on this week and is using a walking boot. There is a short turnaround for TNF against the #Dolphins in Week 3, as well. pic.twitter.com/YbsXzUR7Dr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2025

Head coach Sean McDermott has announced that Ed Oliver suffered an ankle injury. Not only will he miss Week 2 vs. the Jets, but Oliver could miss multiple games for Buffalo. His foot was stepped on at practice, and Oliver was seen in a walking boot on Thursday. Not what Bills fans want to hear this early in the season.

Ed Oliver’s injury comes at a time when the Bills are already dealing with injuries at defensive tackle. DeWayne Carter’s season is over after he tore his Achilles tendon in late August. Additionally, Larry Ogunjobi is suspended for the first six games of the season for using PEDs. T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker will have to step up in the meantime and give the Bills production. The team hopes that Ed Oliver can make a quick recovery from his ankle injury.