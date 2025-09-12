NFL

Bills’ Ed Oliver (ankle) will miss Week 2 vs. the Jets due to injury

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Ed Oliver Bills pic
Ed Oliver Bills pic

Josh Allen and the Bills were down two scores late in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 matchup vs. Baltimore. Despite being down 15 points, Buffalo made a miraculous comeback to stun the Ravens, 41-40. 

Late in the game, Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver forced a fumble on Derrick Henry. Buffalo recovered the ball, and the team got an extra possession they desperately needed. It was a huge play by Oliver that helped the team win in Week 1. Recently, Ed Oliver was on the injury report for the Bills. Ahead of their Week 2 matchup vs. the Jets, Oliver has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. He could miss more time than just one game.

Ed Oliver will not play for the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 due to an ankle injury


With the ninth pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Bills selected Ed Oliver out of Houston. The 27-year-old is in his seventh season with Buffalo. Oliver has played in 93 games and made 84 starts over his career. He’s been a full-time starter for Buffalo sicne the 2020 season. His best season with the Bills was in 2023, when he had a career-high 9.5 sacks, one interception, 51 combined tackles, and 14 tackles for loss. Oliver has 28.0 total sacks over seven years with the team.

In Week 1 of the 2025 season, Ed Oliver had a strong start. He finished the game with six tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. The veteran defensive lineman made the biggest play of the game when he forced a fumble on Derrick Henry. It was a huge Week 1 performance from Oliver. Unfortunately, Ed Oliver has popped up on the injury report for the Bills.

Head coach Sean McDermott has announced that Ed Oliver suffered an ankle injury. Not only will he miss Week 2 vs. the Jets, but Oliver could miss multiple games for Buffalo. His foot was stepped on at practice, and Oliver was seen in a walking boot on Thursday. Not what Bills fans want to hear this early in the season.

Ed Oliver’s injury comes at a time when the Bills are already dealing with injuries at defensive tackle. DeWayne Carter’s season is over after he tore his Achilles tendon in late August. Additionally, Larry Ogunjobi is suspended for the first six games of the season for using PEDs. T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker will have to step up in the meantime and give the Bills production. The team hopes that Ed Oliver can make a quick recovery from his ankle injury.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Ed Oliver Bills pic
NFL

LATEST Bills’ Ed Oliver (ankle) will miss Week 2 vs. the Jets due to injury

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 12 2025
Austin Ekeler Commanders pic
NFL
Commanders’ Austin Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles on TNF in Week 2
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 12 2025

To begin Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, the Commanders were on the road to face the Packers. Both teams were coming off strong outings in their respective Week…

DaRon Bland Cowboys pic
NFL
Cowboys’ DaRon Bland could miss time due to a foot injury he suffered this week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 11 2025

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were on the road in Week 1 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas played a competitive game vs. the reigning champs but lost 24-20.  For their…

Brock Purdy 49ers pic
NFL
Brock Purdy (turf toe) will miss 2-5 weeks for the San Francisco 49ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 11 2025
Christian Watson Packers pic
NFL
Green Bay signed Christian Watson to a one-year, $13.25 million extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 10 2025
Jake Moody 49ers pic
NFL
After three seasons, the San Francisco 49ers waived kicker Jake Moody
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 10 2025
Tank Bigsby Jaguars pic
NFL
The Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby to the Eagles in exchange for two draft picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 09 2025
Arrow to top