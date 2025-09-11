NFL

Brock Purdy (turf toe) will miss 2-5 weeks for the San Francisco 49ers

Zach Wolpin
San Francisco walked away from Week 1 of the 2025 season with a 17-13 win vs. the Seahawks. However, two starters have suffered long-term injuries that will significantly impact the team. 

Earlier this week, NFL insiders reported that All-Pro TE George Kittle was placed on the IR. He suffered a hamstring strain in Week 1. Jauan Jennings suffered a shoulder injury, but he is expected to be back soon. However, San Francisco was hit with tough injury news ahead of their Week 2 matchup. Starting QB Brock Purdy has turf toe and is out at least 2-5 weeks for the 49ers. That’s unfortunate injury luck early in the year.

How many games will Brock Purdy miss for the 49ers?


The 49ers cannot catch a break just one week into the 2025 NFL season. Not only will the team be without their starting TE in Week 2, but they’ll also miss the services of starting QB Brock Purdy. On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy was a “long shot” to play in Week 2 vs. the Saints. As of Thursday morning, the reports on Purdy have not improved. NFL insiders reported that Purdy is dealing with a variant of turf toe.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said Purdy is expected to miss two to five weeks. That means Brock Purdy will be out at least two games for San Francisco. He’ll miss Week 2 vs. the Saints and Week 3 vs. the Cardinals. Purdy could miss more time depending on how quickly he recovers. Not ideal for the 49ers to start the new season.

With Purdy out this Sunday vs. the Saints, backup QB Mac Jones will start his first game for San Francisco. This offseason, Jones landed with the 49ers after a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones was the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Patriots. Over three seasons, Jones played in 42 games and made 42 starts for New England.

After Trevor Lawrence suffered a season-ending injury in 2024, Jones started the final seven weeks for the Jaguars. He went 2-5 as a starter for the Jacksonville. Now, he’ll have another opportunity to start at least two consecutive games for the 49ers. Brocky Purdy is out due to turf toe. Can Mac Jones keep San Francisco’s offense running smoothly while Purdy misses time? His first test is this Sunday on the road vs. the Saints.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
