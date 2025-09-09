49ers’ George Kittle (hamstring) to miss multiple weeks due to injury

In Week 1, the 49ers were on the road for an NFC West rivalry game vs. the Seahawks. Brock Purdy and the Niners scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to beat Seattle 17-13 for the win.

San Francisco’s All-Pro TE George Kittle started the game hot with four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, Kittle was seen on the sideline wearing a hat and was later ruled out of the game. He was dealing with a hamstring injury. Kittle had an MRI on Monday, and the 31-year-old is set to miss multiple weeks. Not ideal for the 49ers, who are dealing with several injuries on offense.

George Kittle is set to miss time for the 49ers

49ers Pro Bowl TE George Kittle is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/HcPx4ai1YS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2025



The 49ers walked away with a win in Week 1, but at what cost? San Francisco has several important offensive players on the injury report. Tight end George Kittle has the worst injury news so far. On Monday, NFL insiders announced that Kittle is set to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. Last season, Kittle played in 15 of 17 games for the 49ers. After suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, Kittle will likely play fewer than 15 games in 2025.

After George Kittle, on the depth chart at TE are Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell. Tonges caught the eventual game-winning touchdown pass from Niners QB Brock Purdy. The backup TE finished the game with three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown. Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell will fill in at TE while Kittle misses time.

George Kittle is “expected to be sidelined multiple weeks” with a hamstring injury, per @adamschefter Brock Purdy (left shoulder, toe) is “uncertain” for Week 2 vs. Saints pic.twitter.com/y0TUyDXxYK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2025

Additionally, starting QB Brock Purdy walked away from Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with multiple injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy is dealing with a toe and shoulder issue. However, the toe injury is much worse for Purdy. His injury status will be determined later this week. San Francisco’s backup QB is former Patriots starter Mac Jones.

Niners WR Juan Jennings suffered a shoulder injury during their Week 1 matchup vs. the Seahawks. He had a CT scan, and his injury does not appear serious. This is some positivity for the team after the news of George Kittle. San Francisco is on the road in Week 2 for a matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints. Will Brock Purdy be available in Week 2 after suffering a toe and shoulder injury in Week 1?