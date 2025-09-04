49ers’ Jauan Jennings can earn up to $10.5 million in 2025 on a revised deal

This offseason, 49ers WR Juana Jennings requested a trade from the team. Despite wanting to be moved, Jennings is still a member of their roster ahead of Week 1.

The 28-year-old was seeking a long-term contract extension from San Francisco. Jennings was not signed to an extension ahead of the 2025 season. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter did report a revised deal for the WR. Jauan Jennings and the 49ers agreed on a deal that will add $3 million in play-time incentives to his contract. Instead of $7.5 million, Jennings can earn up to $10.5 million in 2025.

San Francisco will need the production of Jauan Jennings this season

Another pre-Sunday deal: the 49ers and Jauan Jennings reached agreement on a deal that will add $3 million in play-time incentives to the wide receiver’s contract, per his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. Now, instead of earning $7.5 million this season, Jennings can earn up to… pic.twitter.com/grxw9pWv7p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2025



In the 7th round of the 2020 NFL draft, the 49ers selected WR Jauan Jennings out of Tennessee. Over four seasons, Jennings has played in 60 games and has 17 starts. The 2024 season was a career-best year for Jennings around the board. His 77 catches for 975 receiving yards and six touchdowns were a new personal best. Additionally, his 77 catches for 975 receiving yards led all WRs on last year’s roster.

With that production, Jennings was seeking a contract extension this offseason. San Francisco was unable to reach a long-term deal with the veteran WR. While he isn’t signed past 2025, Jennings did receive an opportunity to make more money this season. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported he 49ers agreed on a deal that will add $3 million in play-time incentives to his contract.

49ers add $3 million in playing time incentives to WR Jauan Jennings’ contract. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/vk7s0hhcWB — NFL (@NFL) September 4, 2025

Jauan Jennings was set to make $7.5 million in 2025. Now, he has the chance to make up to $10.5 million. The 28-year-old will also become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. This offseason, Jennings missed 36 days of camp due to a calf injury. Luckily, he returned to practice and was a limited participant on Wednesday.

Barring a setback, head coach Kyle Shanahan expects Jauan Jennings to play Week 1 vs. the Seahawks. That’s massive for San Francisco, who is will be without several WRs for their first game. Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL in the 2024 season. Additionally, the team is without Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins, who are both on the IR. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is suspended for the first three games of the 2025 season. Having Jauan Jennings in Week 1 is a huge boost for San Francisco.