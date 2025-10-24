After a 37-10 loss on TNF in Week 8, Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is expected to return in Week 9

The Vikings were on the road for Thursday Night Football in Week 8 vs. the Chargers. For the fifth consecutive game, Minnesota started Carson Wentz at QB.

J.J. McCarthy suffered a high-ankle sprain in their second game of the season vs. Atlanta. The young QB has been forced to miss the Vikings’ last five games and six-straight weeks, including their bye. Against the Chargers on TNF, Minnesota lost 37-10 and is now 3-4 in 2025. Speaking to the media after the game on Thursday, head coach Kevin O’Connell said the plan is for J.J. McCarthy to start in Week 9 vs. the Lions.

Minnesota desperately needs a spark at QB when J.J. McCarthy returns

After a 22-6 loss to the Falcons in Week 2, Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy reported “significant soreness” in his right ankle. Initially, head coach Kevin O’Connell said that McCarthy’s injury could be classified as “week-to-week.” He told the media that doctors determined it could take up to six weeks for the young QB to return. On Thursday, October 23, J.J. McCarthy missed his fifth straight game for Minnesota. Additionally, it was his sixth week missed since suffering an ankle injury.

McCarthy went through a workout with team doctors on Tuesday ahead of their matchup vs. the Chargers on TNF. They determined that J.J. McCarthy was not ready to play in Week 8. For the second straight game, McCarthy served as the emergency third-string QB. Carson Wentz was the starter in Week 8 and Max Brosmer his backup.

The Vikings have a “mini-bye” after playing on TNF in Week 8. That gives J.J. McCarthy a few extra days to rest and recover for the Vikings’ next game on November 2. Speaking with the media after a 37-10 loss, Kevin O’Connell said the plan is to start McCarthy if he is available. O’Connell said he is hopeful that J.J. is right around the corner from making his return.

Minnesota desperately needs a spark at QB. Since their bye in Week 8, the team has lost two consecutive games to drop to 3-4. Carson Wentz was dealing with a shoulder injury in Week 8 and which limited his effectiveness. He finished the game with 144 passing yards and one touchdown. Can J.J. McCarthy come back in Week 9 and help Minnesota get back on track? The team will be on the road to face the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown.