49ers’ Brock Purdy is dealing with a lingering toe injury ahead of TNF in Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers were at home in Week 4 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coming into the mathcup, the Niners had a perfect 3-0 record. After missing two games due to toe and shoulder injuries, Brock Purdy returned in Week 4.

He was 22-38 for 309 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. San Francisco took their first loss of the season, 26-21, to the Jaguars. On Monday afternoon, NFL insiders reported that 49ers’ Brock Purdy is dealing with soreness in his toe. The Niners have a short week with a game on Thursday night against the Rams. Purdy could miss his third game of the season if he is unable to play.

Brock Purdy is dealing with a lingering toe injury early in the 2025 season

#49ers QB Brock Purdyy came in “complaining of some soreness in his toe” today, according to Kyle Shanahan. Purdy and Shanahan talked on the phone last night. Purdy said he had no issues during the game. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 29, 2025



After a 17-13 win in Week 1 vs. the Seahawks, 49ers’ Brock Purdy was dealing with shoulder and toe injuries. The 25-year-old missed two straight games for San Francisco. Backup QB Mac Jones started in Weeks 2 and 3, helping lead the 49ers to wins. Days ahead of their Week 4 matchup, QB Brock Purdy was cleared to return. He started for the team in Week 4, but San Francisco lost 26-21.

On Monday, NFL insider Nick Wagoner reported that Brock Purdy was complaining of soreness in his toe. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with Purdy, and the QB said he had no issues during the game. The team is already dealing with several injuries on offense. San Francisco cannot afford for Brock Purdy to miss any time.

Brock Purdy has 16 interceptions in his last 17 starts#49ers pic.twitter.com/Os4Y1ZJvCi — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) September 29, 2025

The team has a quick turnaround in Week 5. They are on the road for Thursday Night Football vs. the Los Angeles Rams. If Purdy is unable to play, Mac Jones will make his third start of the 2025 season. That’s an important divisional matchup in the NFC West. San Francisco is 2-0 in the division this season with wins against the Seahawks and Cardinals.

During their Week 4 loss to the Jaguars, WR Ricky Pearsall suffered a knee injury. Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism for Pearsall long-term, but the young WR could be out in Week 5 vs. the Rams. Additionally, George Kittle is on the IR and is not eligible for return until Week 6. Will Brock Purdy be available in Week 5 for the 49ers? Their franchise QB is dealing with a lingering toe injury that he suffered in Week 1.