Tampa Bay’s Bucky Irving (foot) is in jeopardy of missing Week 5 vs. Seattle

Zach Wolpin
Through their first four games of the 2025 season, the Buccaneers are 3-1. Tampa Bay won three straight to begin the year and then lost 31-25 to the Eagles in Week 4. 

Ahead of their matchup in Week 5 vs. the Seahawks, Bucs’ starting RB Bucky Irving is dealing with an injury. The second-year pro was spotted at practice on Wednesday using crutches and wearing a walking boot. Tampa Bay considers this a week-to-week injury. His status for Week 5 vs. Seattle is in serious jeopardy.

Bucky Irving could miss the first game of his NFL career in Week 5


In the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Buccaneers selected RB Bucky Irving out of Oregon. As a rookie, he played in all 17 games and made three starts for Tampa Bay. He carried the ball 207 times for 1,122 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he added 47 catches for 392 receiving yards. It was an incredibly productive first season for Irving, and he worked his way into a starting role for the 2025 season.

Through Tampa Bay’s first four games in 2025, Bucky Irving has been off to a hot start. He has 71 carries for 237 rushing yards. On top of that, he’s added 19 catches for 193 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. That’s nearly 450 yards of total offense in four games. Impressive numbers from the second-year RB. On Wednesday, October 1, Bucky Irving was spotted at Bucs practice using crutches and wearing a walking boot.

The 23-year-old is reportedly dealing with a foot sprain. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Buccaneers consider Irving’s injury week-to-week. While it’s not considered long-term, Bucky Irving could miss a game or two. Barring a miraculous recovery, Irving is likely out in Week 5 vs. the Seahawks. That means Rachaad White will become Tampa Bay’s starting RB.

White is in his fourth season with the Buccaneers. He’s played in 54 games for Tampa Bay and made 40 starts. From 2023 to 2024, White started 32 of the 33 games he appeared in. During the 2024 season, Rachaad White was replaced by Bucky Irving as the featured RB. White has carried the ball 23 times for 108 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with eight catches for 34 yards. Tampa Bay is on the road in Week 5 to face the Seahawks.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
