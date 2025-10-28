NFL

Saints’ rookie QB Tyler Shough will make his first NFL start in Week 9 vs. the Rams

Zach Wolpin
In Week 9, the New Orleans Saints were at home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was their first of two meetings this season vs. Tampa Bay. 

At halftime, New Orleans had just one field goal and was down 7-3. Head coach Kellen Moore decided to bench starting QB Spencer Rattler after a rough first half. Saints’ rookie QB Tyler Shough played the third and fourth quarters in Week 8. New Orleans is on the road in Week 9 to face the Los Angeles Rams. NFL insiders announced that Tyler Shough will make his first start this Sunday.

Tyler Shough will face a tough Rams defense in his first career NFL start


During training camp, the New Orleans Saints had an open QB battle for the starting spot. Second-year pro Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough competed to be named QB1. Ahead of the season, Spencer Rattler was named the starter. New Orleans started the year 0-4 and won at home in Week 5 vs. the Giants. Since then, they’ve lost three straight games to fall to 1-7.

In Week 8, the Saints were at home to face the Buccaneers. At halftime, Spencer Rattler was informed that rookie Tyler Shough would be taking over in the second half. Rattler started the first eight games of the season for the Saints. However, the coaching staff needed to try something different. Tyler Shough played the third and fourth quarters in Week 8.

The rookie QB finished the game 17-30 for 128 passing yards and one interception. He added three carries for 12 yards in his first real NFL action. Shough did attempt two passes in a Week 3 loss to the Seahawks. On Tuesday, October 28, NFL insiders announced that Tyler Shough will make his first NFL start in Week 9 vs. the Rams.

Tyler Shough was a second-round pick by the Saints out of Louisville. The 26-year-old was at the collegiate level for seven seasons. He had two medical hardship exemptions after suffering long-term injuries. Additionally, Shough had an extra year added on due to the shortened covid season. The 2024 season was his final year of college football, and he played for Louisville. After waiting for eight weeks to begin his professional career, Tyler Shough will make his first start in Week 9 vs. the Rams.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
