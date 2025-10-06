Patriots’ Stefon Diggs had a monster Week 5 performance in his return to Buffalo

After four seasons with the Bills, Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans. He signed with the Texans on a restructured one-year deal for the 2024 season. However, Diggs tore his ACL after just eight games.

Houston did not re-sign the veteran WR this offseason. However, he did receive a three-year deal worth up to $69 million from the Patriots. In Week 5, New England was on the road to face the Bills. It was Stefon Diggs’ first game back in Buffalo since he was traded from the team. Diggs went off for 10 catches and 146 receiving yards in a 23-20 Patriots win.

Stefon Diggs helped the Patriots get a massive win on SNF vs. the Bills

Game ball for former Bills WR Stefon Diggs, who finished Sunday night with 10 catches for 146 receiving yards – the first Patriots player with consecutive 100-yard receiving games in a season since Julian Edelman in 2019.

pic.twitter.com/PqejgGFCJa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2025



On Sunday night in Week 5, the 2-2 Patriots were on the road to face the 4-0 Bills. Buffalo had a 14-game home win streak on the line. Additionally, it was Drake Maye’s first primetime game in the NFL, and the young QB delivered. He was 22-30 for 273 yards. New England has a 6-3 lead at halftime and scored both of their touchdowns in the second half. Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball seven times for 14 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one fumble lost.

Drake Maye’s top target on Sunday night was Stefon Diggs, and it wasn’t particularly close. He had 12 targets, and the next closest Patriot has four. In a 23-20 win, Diggs had 10 catches for 146 receiving yards. Diggs’ best performance of the 2025 season came vs. the team that traded him a few years ago. That’s back-to-back games for Diggs with 100+ receiving yards.

STEFON DIGGS REVENGE GAME IN BUFFALO 🔥 10 REC

146 YARDS PATRIOTS HAND BILLS FIRST LOSS OF THE SEASON ‼️ pic.twitter.com/vIIOocQ1WX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 6, 2025

He is the first Patriots receiver to accomplish that feat since Julian Edelman in 2019. Drake Maye led New England on his first career game-winning drive Sunday night. The second-year pro completed a ridiculous pass for 12 yards to Stefon Diggs. Maye was being tackled by the Bills defender as he completed the pass to Diggs. That kept the drive moving for the Patriots.

With 15 seconds left, kicker Andy Borregales nailed a 52-yard field goal that would win the game for New England. The team improved to 3-2 on the season and is second in the AFC East. Stefon Diggs is proud of how Drake May overcame the adversity in Week 5. It wasn’t a perfect game for the Patriots, but they found a way to win in the end. New England is on the road in Week 6 for a matchup vs. the 1-4 New Orleans Saints.