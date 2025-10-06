NFL

Patriots’ Stefon Diggs had a monster Week 5 performance in his return to Buffalo

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
After four seasons with the Bills, Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans. He signed with the Texans on a restructured one-year deal for the 2024 season. However, Diggs tore his ACL after just eight games. 

Houston did not re-sign the veteran WR this offseason. However, he did receive a three-year deal worth up to $69 million from the Patriots. In Week 5, New England was on the road to face the Bills. It was Stefon Diggs’ first game back in Buffalo since he was traded from the team. Diggs went off for 10 catches and 146 receiving yards in a 23-20 Patriots win.

Stefon Diggs helped the Patriots get a massive win on SNF vs. the Bills


On Sunday night in Week 5, the 2-2 Patriots were on the road to face the 4-0 Bills. Buffalo had a 14-game home win streak on the line. Additionally, it was Drake Maye’s first primetime game in the NFL, and the young QB delivered. He was 22-30 for 273 yards. New England has a 6-3 lead at halftime and scored both of their touchdowns in the second half. Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball seven times for 14 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one fumble lost.

Drake Maye’s top target on Sunday night was Stefon Diggs, and it wasn’t particularly close. He had 12 targets, and the next closest Patriot has four. In a 23-20 win, Diggs had 10 catches for 146 receiving yards. Diggs’ best performance of the 2025 season came vs. the team that traded him a few years ago. That’s back-to-back games for Diggs with 100+ receiving yards.

He is the first Patriots receiver to accomplish that feat since Julian Edelman in 2019. Drake Maye led New England on his first career game-winning drive Sunday night. The second-year pro completed a ridiculous pass for 12 yards to Stefon Diggs. Maye was being tackled by the Bills defender as he completed the pass to Diggs. That kept the drive moving for the Patriots.

With 15 seconds left, kicker Andy Borregales nailed a 52-yard field goal that would win the game for New England. The team improved to 3-2 on the season and is second in the AFC East. Stefon Diggs is proud of how Drake May overcame the adversity in Week 5. It wasn’t a perfect game for the Patriots, but they found a way to win in the end. New England is on the road in Week 6 for a matchup vs. the 1-4 New Orleans Saints.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
