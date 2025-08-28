NFL

J.K. Dobbins is predicted to lead Denver’s backfield early in 2025

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
J.K. Dobbins Broncos pic
J.K. Dobbins Broncos pic

After the 2024 season, the Broncos made upgrades to the RB room for 2025. The team signed veteran RB J.K. Dobbins to a one-year contract. Additionally, they used second-round draft capital to select RJ Harvey out of UCF. 

There’s been hype around Harvey as the 2025 season is on the horizon. However, one ESPN analyst wouldn’t be surprised to see J.K. Dobbins lead the team early on. Dan Graziano reported on Wednesday that the pecking order in Denver could be sorted out quickly if Harvey cannot keep up.

One analyst predicts J.K. Dobbins will see more playing time than rookie RJ Harvey


With a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, the Ravens selected RB J.K. Dobbins out of Ohio State. He burst onto the scene as a rookie and was an immediate contributor for Baltimore. In 15 games played and one start in 2022, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Unfortunately, the RB ran into several injuries early in his career with Baltimore. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

Following the 2023 season, Dobbins’ rookie deal was up with the Ravens. He signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in 2024 and had a bounce-back season. The 26-year-old rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. With that production, the Broncos took a chance a signed Dobbins to a one-year deal for the 2025 season. Denver wanted to improve their RB room, and Dobbins was a low-risk, high-reward option.

Additionally, the Broncos used a second-round draft pick in 2025 to select RJ Harvey out of UCF. During his final season with the Golden Knights, Harvey rushed for 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns. He ran for an impressive 6.8 yards per carry in 2024. There’s been plenty of hype surrounding RJ Harvey entering the 2025 season. Recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano shared some inside information on the battle between Dobbins and Harvey.

Graziano explained how J.K. Dobbins has the upper hand with head coach Sean Payton. That’s because Dobbins is more sound in his pass-protection skills. This is a requirement in Payton’s offensive system. Harvey’s pass-blocking skills are not quite where the Broncos want them to be. Hence why Dan Graziano believes J.K. Dobbins will lead Denver’s backfield early on in the season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
DaRon Bland Cowboys pic
NFL

LATEST Cowboys’ DaRon Bland could miss time due to a foot injury he suffered this week

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 11 2025
Brock Purdy 49ers pic
NFL
Brock Purdy (turf toe) will miss 2-5 weeks for the San Francisco 49ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 11 2025

San Francisco walked away from Week 1 of the 2025 season with a 17-13 win vs. the Seahawks. However, two starters have suffered long-term injuries that will significantly impact the…

Christian Watson Packers pic
NFL
Green Bay signed Christian Watson to a one-year, $13.25 million extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 10 2025

To begin the 2025 season, Packers WR Christian Watson is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in Week…

Jake Moody 49ers pic
NFL
After three seasons, the San Francisco 49ers waived kicker Jake Moody
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 10 2025
George Kittle 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ George Kittle (hamstring) to miss multiple weeks due to injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 09 2025
Tank Bigsby Jaguars pic
NFL
The Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby to the Eagles in exchange for two draft picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 09 2025
Christian Darrisaw Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw (knee) is questionable to play on MNF in Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 08 2025
Arrow to top