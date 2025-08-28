J.K. Dobbins is predicted to lead Denver’s backfield early in 2025

After the 2024 season, the Broncos made upgrades to the RB room for 2025. The team signed veteran RB J.K. Dobbins to a one-year contract. Additionally, they used second-round draft capital to select RJ Harvey out of UCF.

There’s been hype around Harvey as the 2025 season is on the horizon. However, one ESPN analyst wouldn’t be surprised to see J.K. Dobbins lead the team early on. Dan Graziano reported on Wednesday that the pecking order in Denver could be sorted out quickly if Harvey cannot keep up.

One analyst predicts J.K. Dobbins will see more playing time than rookie RJ Harvey

JK Dobbins (RD9) – Broncos Starting RB.

– Health: another year removed from INJ.

– Production (24’): 13 gms | 1,000+ tot yds | 9 TDs.

– Goal line + Short Yardage: Dobbins territory.pic.twitter.com/HQVwJygEtU — Joshua Cho (@jbchoknows) August 27, 2025



With a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, the Ravens selected RB J.K. Dobbins out of Ohio State. He burst onto the scene as a rookie and was an immediate contributor for Baltimore. In 15 games played and one start in 2022, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Unfortunately, the RB ran into several injuries early in his career with Baltimore. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

Following the 2023 season, Dobbins’ rookie deal was up with the Ravens. He signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in 2024 and had a bounce-back season. The 26-year-old rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. With that production, the Broncos took a chance a signed Dobbins to a one-year deal for the 2025 season. Denver wanted to improve their RB room, and Dobbins was a low-risk, high-reward option.

Some J.K. Dobbins action for Broncos pic.twitter.com/7tR8DMQLzD — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 13, 2025

Additionally, the Broncos used a second-round draft pick in 2025 to select RJ Harvey out of UCF. During his final season with the Golden Knights, Harvey rushed for 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns. He ran for an impressive 6.8 yards per carry in 2024. There’s been plenty of hype surrounding RJ Harvey entering the 2025 season. Recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano shared some inside information on the battle between Dobbins and Harvey.

Graziano explained how J.K. Dobbins has the upper hand with head coach Sean Payton. That’s because Dobbins is more sound in his pass-protection skills. This is a requirement in Payton’s offensive system. Harvey’s pass-blocking skills are not quite where the Broncos want them to be. Hence why Dan Graziano believes J.K. Dobbins will lead Denver’s backfield early on in the season.