Dolphins’ Darren Waller (pectoral) has been placed on the IR for Miami

In their first seven games of the 2025 season, the Dolphins are 1-6. The team is on a three-game losing streak. During a 31-6 loss to the Browns in Week 7, TE Darren Waller suffered a pectoral injury.

On Wednesday, October 22, Miami announced that Darren Waller has been placed on the IR. Not ideal for a Dolphins offense that is struggling to pass the ball. Waller will miss at least the next four games due to injury. Miami has a Week 11 bye, and Waller will be eligible to return in Week 12 vs. the Saints.

Darren Waller is on the IR with a pectoral injury

Roster Moves | We have signed TE Greg Dulcich to the active roster off the practice squad and placed TE Darren Waller on the injured reserve list. We have also signed TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/XmMnsd9LXW — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 22, 2025



Following his 2023 campaign with the New York Giants, Darren Waller announced his retirement. He did not play in the NFL during the 2024 season. However, Waller did come out of retirement in the 2025 offseason to join the Dolphins. During training camp, Darren Waller suffered a hip injury. That forced the 33-year-old to miss the first three games of the season.

Darren Waller made his Dolphins debut in Week 4 vs. the Jets. Miami won that game 27-21. Waller had three catches for 27 yards and two touchdowns vs. New York. He followed that up with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in Week 5. In weeks six and seven combined, Waller had two catches for 12 yards.

The Dolphins placed Darren Waller on IR. He’s now been placed on IR in three straight seasons in which he’s played. pic.twitter.com/beEjH2z6J0 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 22, 2025

However, he did leave their 31-6 loss in Week 7 to the Browns early due to a pectoral injury. On Wednesday, the Dolphins placed the veteran TE on the IR. He’ll miss at least the next four games. Not ideal for Miami’s offense. Tight-end Julian Hill and Tanner Conner will see increased playing time while Waller misses time.

Additionally, the Dolphins have signed former Broncos and Giants TE to the active roster. Dulcich excelled with New York in the 2025 preseason but did not make the active roster. After spending seven weeks on the practice squad, Dulcich will be on the active roster. In a corresponding move, the Dolphins signed TE Chris Mayrick to the practice squad. The Dolphins are on the road in Week 8 to face the Atlanta Falcons.