Denver’s Patrick Surtain could miss 4-6 weeks due to a pectoral injury

Through eight games in the 2025 season, the Denver Broncos are 6-2. The team has won five straight after starting the year 1-2. Denver beat the Cowboys 44-24 in Week 8.

During that win vs. Dallas, Broncos All-Pro CB Patrick Surtain suffered a pectoral injury late in the second quarter. Surtain did not return for the rest of the game. On Monday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Patrick Surtain is expected to miss four weeks due to injury. The 25-year-old is a candidate to be placed on the injured reserve.

When will Patrick Surtain return for the Denver Broncos?

BREAKING – Patrick Surtain II is dealing with a pectoral injury and is expected to miss 4–6 weeks, per @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/6i39dRNGfo — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 27, 2025



In the 2021 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos used the 9th overall pick to select Patrick Surtain II out of Alabama. Over the first four years of his professional career, Surtain has only missed two games due to injury. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his last three seasons. Additionally, Patrick Surtain was named first-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2024, along with Defensive Player of the Year last year. The young CB is one of the top players at his posistion in the NFL.

Against the Cowboys in Week 8, Denver’s Patrick Surtain sustained a pectoral injury. His left arm and shoulder bent awkwardly when trying to tackle WR George Pickens. Surtain left the game late in the second quarter and did not return. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Patrick Surtain will miss four to six weeks due to a pectoral injury.

Pat Surtain II and the Broncos are still evaluating the extent of his injury and a timeline is up in the air as more opinions are gathered, talking to sources.@Schultz_Report reports Surtain will miss 4-6 weeks, if that’s the case, he will be back after the Broncos’ Week 12 Bye… pic.twitter.com/bScmgoT5Pf — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 27, 2025

That makes a ton of sense, knowing that Denver has a bye in Week 12. Patrick Surtain would have four weeks to rest and recover if he’s not placed on the IR. He would miss three consecutive games and use the bye week as an extra week to prepare for his return. If he ends up on the IR, the earliest Surtain could return is Week 14 vs. the Raiders. The bye week doesn’t count toward recovery time in the IR.

When Patrick Surtain went down, Kris Abrams-Draine came in and played the entire second half for Denver. He finished the game with eight tackles. He was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2024 NFL draft out of Missouri. As a rookie, Abrams-Draine played in five games and made one start. So far this season, he’s played in 37% of the team’s defensive snaps. That number will increase as Patrick Surtain is set to miss time.