Denver’s Patrick Surtain could miss 4-6 weeks due to a pectoral injury

Zach Wolpin
Through eight games in the 2025 season, the Denver Broncos are 6-2. The team has won five straight after starting the year 1-2. Denver beat the Cowboys 44-24 in Week 8. 

During that win vs. Dallas, Broncos All-Pro CB Patrick Surtain suffered a pectoral injury late in the second quarter. Surtain did not return for the rest of the game. On Monday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Patrick Surtain is expected to miss four weeks due to injury. The 25-year-old is a candidate to be placed on the injured reserve.

When will Patrick Surtain return for the Denver Broncos?


In the 2021 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos used the 9th overall pick to select Patrick Surtain II out of Alabama. Over the first four years of his professional career, Surtain has only missed two games due to injury. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his last three seasons. Additionally, Patrick Surtain was named first-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2024, along with Defensive Player of the Year last year. The young CB is one of the top players at his posistion in the NFL.

Against the Cowboys in Week 8, Denver’s Patrick Surtain sustained a pectoral injury. His left arm and shoulder bent awkwardly when trying to tackle WR George Pickens. Surtain left the game late in the second quarter and did not return. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Patrick Surtain will miss four to six weeks due to a pectoral injury.

That makes a ton of sense, knowing that Denver has a bye in Week 12. Patrick Surtain would have four weeks to rest and recover if he’s not placed on the IR. He would miss three consecutive games and use the bye week as an extra week to prepare for his return. If he ends up on the IR, the earliest Surtain could return is Week 14 vs. the Raiders. The bye week doesn’t count toward recovery time in the IR.

When Patrick Surtain went down, Kris Abrams-Draine came in and played the entire second half for Denver. He finished the game with eight tackles. He was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2024 NFL draft out of Missouri. As a rookie, Abrams-Draine played in five games and made one start. So far this season, he’s played in 37% of the team’s defensive snaps. That number will increase as Patrick Surtain is set to miss time.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
