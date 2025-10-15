Dan Campbell expects Lions’ Alim McNeill to make his season debut in Week 7

After a loss to the Chiefs in Week 6, the Lions are 4-2. They are second in the NFC North through six games. That’s because the Packers are 3-1-1 and have already had their bye week.

In Week 7, the Lions will be at home to face the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. On Wednesday morning, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell was on a local Detroit sports radio show. He gave a positive injury update for one player who began the season on the IR. Detroit’s head coach noted that starting DT Alim McNeill is set to make his season debut in Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay.

Alim McNeill will make his 2025 season debut for the Lions in Week 7 vs. the Bucs

That’s a big fricking addition. https://t.co/vI67rnMmkf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2025



During his 2024 campaign with the Lions, Alim McNeill played and started in 14 games. Against the Bills in Week 15, McNeill suffered a season-ending ACL tear. In late December 2024, McNeill had surgery on his knee. To begin the 2025 season, Alim McNeill was on the injured reserve. He was out at least the first four games of the year. Two weeks ago, the Lions opened McNeill’s 21-day practice window.

If the 25-year-old cannot make it back in those three weeks, he will miss the entire 2025 season. However, that is not something Lions fans have to sweat. Recently, head coach Dan Campbell made his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Ticket. Campbell shared a positive injury update and said that DT Alim McNeill is on track to play in Week 7.

From @GMFB: The #Cowboys have a chance to get WR CeeDee Lamb back this week, the #Chiefs do get Rashee Rice back, and the #Lions likely will see DL Alim McNeill on the field. pic.twitter.com/z9guy2Mkqv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2025

McNeill’s return would be a massive boost to Detroit’s defensive line. In the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, the Lions selected Alim McNeill out of NC State. Over his first four seasons, McNeill has played in 61 games and made 50 starts. He’s been a full-time starter for the Lions sicne 2022. During his 2024 campaign, Alim McNeill had 25 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, and seven tackles for loss.

Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell noted that Alim McNeill elevates his teammates when he is playing well. When McNeill draws more attention from offensive linemen, it allows his teammates to win one-on-one. Campbell called Alim McNiell a “pivotal piece” on their roster. The Lions are fired up to have McNeill back in action for MNF vs. the Buccaneers. After being out for 10+ months, Alim McNeill could have a snap count on Monday.