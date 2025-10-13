Chiefs’ Rashee Rice is eligible to return in Week 7 after a six-game suspension

On Sunday night in Week 7, the Chiefs were at home to face the Lions. Kansas City was 2-3 coming into that contest, and Detroit was 4-1. In the end, the Chiefs won 30-17. They improved their record to 3-3 through their first six games.

Heading into their Week 7 matchup vs. the Raiders, Kansas City will have a key player return to the lineup. Wide receiver Rashee Rice served a six-game suspension to begin the 2025 season. After waiting to make his return, Rice is eligible to play in Week 7. He played just four games for Kansas City in 2024 after suffering a knee injury.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension is now over and he is eligible to play Sunday vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/XttVrHx4XZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2025



In March 2024, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was involved in a car crash and was charged with a DUI. Rice pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies in July 2025. His six-game suspension by the NFL was announced in August. Kansas City started the 2025 season 0-2. They lost two one-possession games, and the offense was far from at its best. They certainly could have Rashee Rice’s production. However, he had a six-game suspension to serve.

After sitting out the first six weeks of the 2025 season, Rashee Rice is eligible to return in Week 7. The Chiefs have a 3-3 record and some tough games coming up on the schedule. In Week 7, the Chiefs will host the Raiders. Kansas City then plays Washington, Buffalo, Denver, and Indianapolis in four straight games. Not an easy stretch of games for the Chiefs.

Rashee Rice is back! 🔥pic.twitter.com/ECeRJsBfTD — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) October 13, 2025

With Rashee Rice back in Week 7, Kansas City’s offense will be in full effect. Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice gobble up a majority of the targets from Patrick Mahomes. Players like Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy can take the top off the defense with deep play-action passes. At his best, Rashee Rice is a legitimate WR1 for Kansas City.

As a rookie, Rice had 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in 16 games for the Chiefs in 2023 and made eight starts. Kansas City has a .500 record through its first six games. They need Rice’s production to stay in playoff contention. It’s been over a year since Rashee Rice played in an NFL game. He suffered a knee injury on September 29, 2024, after just four games. Rice is expected to be available on Sunday, October 19, vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.