NFL

Chiefs’ Rashee Rice is eligible to return in Week 7 after a six-game suspension

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic 1
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic 1

On Sunday night in Week 7, the Chiefs were at home to face the Lions. Kansas City was 2-3 coming into that contest, and Detroit was 4-1. In the end, the Chiefs won 30-17. They improved their record to 3-3 through their first six games. 

Heading into their Week 7 matchup vs. the Raiders, Kansas City will have a key player return to the lineup. Wide receiver Rashee Rice served a six-game suspension to begin the 2025 season. After waiting to make his return, Rice is eligible to play in Week 7. He played just four games for Kansas City in 2024 after suffering a knee injury.

Rashee Rice will likely make his season debut for the Chiefs in Week 7


In March 2024, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was involved in a car crash and was charged with a DUI. Rice pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies in July 2025. His six-game suspension by the NFL was announced in August. Kansas City started the 2025 season 0-2. They lost two one-possession games, and the offense was far from at its best. They certainly could have Rashee Rice’s production. However, he had a six-game suspension to serve.

After sitting out the first six weeks of the 2025 season, Rashee Rice is eligible to return in Week 7. The Chiefs have a 3-3 record and some tough games coming up on the schedule. In Week 7, the Chiefs will host the Raiders. Kansas City then plays Washington, Buffalo, Denver, and Indianapolis in four straight games. Not an easy stretch of games for the Chiefs.

With Rashee Rice back in Week 7, Kansas City’s offense will be in full effect. Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice gobble up a majority of the targets from Patrick Mahomes. Players like Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy can take the top off the defense with deep play-action passes. At his best, Rashee Rice is a legitimate WR1 for Kansas City.

As a rookie, Rice had 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in 16 games for the Chiefs in 2023 and made eight starts. Kansas City has a .500 record through its first six games. They need Rice’s production to stay in playoff contention. It’s been over a year since Rashee Rice played in an NFL game. He suffered a knee injury on September 29, 2024, after just four games. Rice is expected to be available on Sunday, October 19, vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Fred Warner 49ers pic
NFL

LATEST 49ers All-Pro LB Fred Warner suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 6

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 13 2025
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic 1
NFL
Chiefs’ Rashee Rice is eligible to return in Week 7 after a six-game suspension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 13 2025

On Sunday night in Week 7, the Chiefs were at home to face the Lions. Kansas City was 2-3 coming into that contest, and Detroit was 4-1. In the end,…

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Bucs pic
NFL
The Buccaneers will be without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Week 6
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 10 2025

Through their first five games in 2025, the Buccaneers are 4-1. Despite injuries on offense, Tampa Bay has weathered the storm and is first in the NFC South.  In Week…

Cam Skattebo Giants pic
NFL
Cam Skattebo is the first Giants’ rookie RB with three rushing touchdowns since 1971
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 10 2025
Lamar Jackson Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is trending toward missing his second straight game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 09 2025
Darius Slayton Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Darius Slayton (hamstring) is expected to miss TNF in Week 6
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 08 2025
Omarion Hampton Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers rookie RB Omarion Hampton (ankle) has been placed on the IR
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 07 2025
Arrow to top