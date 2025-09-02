NFL

Chargers’ Najee Harris (eye) should be available in Week 1

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
After four years with the Steelers, Najee Harris left Pittsburgh this offseason. The team did not give him a long-term contract. Instead, Harris signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal with the Chargers. 

On July 4, Chargers RB Najee Harris sustained an eye injury in a fireworks mishap. That forced the 27-year-old to miss all of training camp for Los Angeles. Recently, Harris was finally cleared as a full participant at practice. Speaking with the media on Monday, Najee Harris said that he expects to play on Friday in Brazil vs. the Chiefs.

How much will Chargers RB Najee Harris play in Week 1?


In his four-year career, Najee Harris has never missed a game. This offseason, the Pro Bowl RB suffered a “superficial” eye injury in a July 4 fireworks accident. That forced Harris to miss all of training camp for the Chargers. Until recently, he was wearing a yellow jersey at Chargers practice. This indicated that he was working back from an injury. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Najee Harris was a full participant at practice for the Chargers.

A sign that he is trending in the right direction. After starting 68 games to begin his career, Harris could be a backup in 2025. Los Angeles used the 22nd overall pick to select Omarion Hampton out of UNC. At six-foot, 220 pounds, Hampton has the size and skillset to be a productive RB in the NFL.

Najee Harris rushed for 1,000+ yards and at least six rushing touchdowns in four consecutive seasons. In 2024, he rushed for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns. On Monday, Najee Harris spoke with reporters. He said that it was his fifth day at practice with the Chargers. Additionally, he is “just trying to get back in that football shape.”

Since the July 4 fireworks incident, Chargers RB Najee Harris has worn sunglasses or a helmet with a tinted visor. When asked by the media, Narris has declined to specify how the injury happened. However, he let them know that his vision was not affected at all. His eye injury has been stated as “superficial.” That means it only affected the outer layer of the eye and not the deeper structure. We’ll wait and see how much Najee Harris plays in Week 1 vs. the Chiefs.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
