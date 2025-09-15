Bears’ CB Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely due to a groin injury

In Week 1, the Bears lost 27-24 to the Vikings in a game they easily could have won. However, the defense collapsed, allowing 21 points in the fourth quarter to Minnesota.

Chicago was on the road in Week 2 to face the Lions. The Bears allowed Detroit to score 52 points compared to Chicago’s 21. Lions QB Jared Goff had five passing touchdowns. In the second quarter of their blowout loss to the Lions, CB Jaylon Johnson exited the game after sustaining a groin injury. Johnson did not return, and NFL insiders say the 26-year-old is out indefinitely.

Jaylon Johnson (groin) will miss time for the Chicago Bears

Bears Pro-Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely with a groin injury, sources tell me and @CourtneyRCronin. The team still is evaluating the full extent of the injury, whether surgery is necessary, and how long Johnson will be sidelined. Johnson exited the second… pic.twitter.com/plKzZ9Hug1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2025



In the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Bears selected CB Jaylon Johnson out of Utah. The 2025 season is his sixth year with Chicago. Ahead of the 2024 season, the Bears signed Jaylon Johnson to a four-year, $76 million max contract extension. Last season, Johnson started all 17 games for Chicago. He finished with two interceptions, eight passes defended, one forced fumble, 53 combined tackles, and 11 tackles for loss.

Jaylon Johnson missed all of the Bears’ training camp and preseason due to a groin injury. Additionally, he did not play in their Week 1 matchup vs. the Vikings. However, Johnson was back on the field in Week 2 vs. the Lions. In the second quarter, Jaylon Johnson broke up a deep pass intended for Amon-Ra St. Brown. Soon after, Johnson left the field and did not return.

BAD TO WORSE The Chicago #Bears will be without 2x Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson indefinitely, per @AdamSchefter A huge loss for Chicago. Get well soon, Jaylon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zy8qxd8UET — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) September 15, 2025

On Monday morning, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Jaylon Johnson reaggravated his groin injury. Not ideal for Chicago’s defense, which has allowed 73 points in its last five quarters of football. That includes the fourth quarter of Week 1 vs. Minnesota. While Jaylon Johnson misses time, the Bears will need players to step up in the secondary.

Nick McLoud has been the starting nickel corner for Chicago in 2025. Nahshon Wright and Josh Blackwell will likely see more playing time while Jaylon Johnson is out. Wright is in his fifth professional season and first with the Chicago Bears. He’s played in 35 career games and has four starts. Josh Blackwell went undrafted out of Duke and is in his fourth season with the Chicago Bears. He’s played in 44 games and has two career starts. Ahead of their Week 3 matchup vs. the Cowboys, the Bears will name a starter to replace Jaylon Johnson, who has an injured groin.