After just six games in 2025, the Tennessee Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan

Zach Wolpin
On Sunday in Week 6, the Titans were on the road to face the Raiders. Rookie QB Cam Ward finished the game with 222 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Tennessee lost 20-10 to Las Vegas.

The Titans are 1-5 through their first six games in 2025. Following that loss to the Raiders, Tennessee decided to fire second-year head coach Brian Callahan. His tenure with the Tiatns lasted 23 games, and he finished with a 4-19 record. Senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy was named the interim head coach for the team’s final 11 games in 2025

Brian Callahan was fired by the Tennessee Titans after a 1-5 start to the season


Following back-to-back losing seasons, the Titans parted ways with former head coach Mike Vrabel after 2023. To replace Vrabel, Tennessee hired former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. He spent five seasons with Cincinnati before getting his first opportunity to be a head coach. The 2024 season was his first year with the Titans, and the team finished 3-14. However, they landed the #1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Tennessee used that pick to select QB Cam Ward out of Miami. Through six games in Callahan’s second season as head coach, the team was off to a 1-5 start. The Tiatns were lucky to have a win in 2025. Arizona blew a 21-3 lead in Week 5 to hand Tennessee its only win so far. A 4-19 record through 23 career games was enough for the Titans to part ways with head coach Brian Callahan. In his place, senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy has been named interim head coach.

In a statement on Monday night, President of Football Operations Chad Brinker said, “We were looking for growth in this football team, and that’s what this is about right now. We’re not seeing enough growth from this football team.” Tennessee felt it was the right time to make a change. Brian Callahan’s offensive system resulted in just 83 points through six games. The Titans’ worst through six games sicne 1985.

Additionally, the Titans will give interim Mike McCoy the chance to be the full-time head coach. Chad Brinker noted he brings experience and leadership to Tennessee’s locker room. McCoy was the head coach of the Chargers from 2013-2016. He’s worked with QBs like Peyton Manning, Phillip Rivers, and Trevor Lawrence. The front office hopes that Mike McCoy can help rookie QB Cam Ward develop in his first professional season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
