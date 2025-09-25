Barring a setback, the Bucs expect Chris Godwin (ankle) to play in Week 4

Through three games in 2025, the Buccaneers are a perfect 3-0. They’ve pulled off fourth-quarter comeback wins in each game this season. In Week 3, Tampa Bay beat the Jets, 29-27, on a walkoff field goal.

Despite the win, Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury. He’s set to miss time, but WR Chris Godwin is expected to make his season debut in Week 4. Godwin suffered an ankle injury in 2025 that required surgery. This delayed his start to the 2025 season for Tampa Bay. Barring a set, NFL insiders predict Chris Godwin will return in Week 4.

Chris Godwin is on track to make his season debut for the Buccaneers

From @GMFB: #49ers QB Brock Purdy nears a return; The #Eagles will be without LB Nolan Smith for more than a month; #Bucs WR Chris Godwin could play this week. pic.twitter.com/37JcQDENhI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2025



Late in the fourth quarter of a Week 7 loss to the Ravens in 2024, Chris Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle. The veteran WR needed surgery and missed the remainder of the regular season. It was disappointing for Tampa Bay after Godwin had such a hot start to the year. In seven games, he had 50 catches for 576 yards and five receiving touchdowns. The 29-year-old has been working his tail off to get back on the field for the Buccaneers.

Luckily, Chris Godwin avoided beginning the year on the PUP list for Tampa Bay. He would have had to miss at least their first four games of the 2025 season. Barring a setback, Chris Godwin is expected to play in Week 4 for the Bucs. Godwin’s return couldn’t come at a more perfect time for Tampa Bay. Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3. He’s set to miss time.

Bucs WR Chris Godwin arrives at practice Wednesday. Plan is for him to get reps with the staters and if all goes well, he could play Sunday vs. Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/CRBOcgADr2 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 24, 2025

While Evans will not be available, Baker Mayfield will have the services of Chris Godwin. Over his NFL career, Chris Godwin has been a reliable receiver. His career-high for receptions came in 2022 with 104 catches. That’s when Tom Brady was still his QB. Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin has taken his time returning from injury. He’s set to make his season debut in Week 4 vs. the Eagles.

Bucs’ Chris Godwin missed the first three games of the 2025 season. Tampa Bay’s first-round draft pick, Emeka Egbuka, is a budding star. He has 14 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns to begin the season. Edbuka and Godwin should pair nicely together for Baker Mayfield. When Mike Evans eventually returns, the Bucs will have three legitimate options at wide receiver.