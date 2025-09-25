NFL

Barring a setback, the Bucs expect Chris Godwin (ankle) to play in Week 4

Zach Wolpin
Through three games in 2025, the Buccaneers are a perfect 3-0. They’ve pulled off fourth-quarter comeback wins in each game this season. In Week 3, Tampa Bay beat the Jets, 29-27, on a walkoff field goal.

Despite the win, Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury. He’s set to miss time, but WR Chris Godwin is expected to make his season debut in Week 4. Godwin suffered an ankle injury in 2025 that required surgery. This delayed his start to the 2025 season for Tampa Bay. Barring a set, NFL insiders predict Chris Godwin will return in Week 4.

Chris Godwin is on track to make his season debut for the Buccaneers


Late in the fourth quarter of a Week 7 loss to the Ravens in 2024, Chris Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle. The veteran WR needed surgery and missed the remainder of the regular season. It was disappointing for Tampa Bay after Godwin had such a hot start to the year. In seven games, he had 50 catches for 576 yards and five receiving touchdowns. The 29-year-old has been working his tail off to get back on the field for the Buccaneers.

Luckily, Chris Godwin avoided beginning the year on the PUP list for Tampa Bay. He would have had to miss at least their first four games of the 2025 season. Barring a setback, Chris Godwin is expected to play in Week 4 for the Bucs. Godwin’s return couldn’t come at a more perfect time for Tampa Bay. Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3. He’s set to miss time.

While Evans will not be available, Baker Mayfield will have the services of Chris Godwin. Over his NFL career, Chris Godwin has been a reliable receiver. His career-high for receptions came in 2022 with 104 catches. That’s when Tom Brady was still his QB. Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin has taken his time returning from injury. He’s set to make his season debut in Week 4 vs. the Eagles.

Bucs’ Chris Godwin missed the first three games of the 2025 season. Tampa Bay’s first-round draft pick, Emeka Egbuka, is a budding star. He has 14 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns to begin the season. Edbuka and Godwin should pair nicely together for Baker Mayfield. When Mike Evans eventually returns, the Bucs will have three legitimate options at wide receiver.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

