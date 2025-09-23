NFL

Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans will miss 3-4 weeks due to a hamstring injury

To begin the 2025 season, the Buccaneers are 3-0. Each of their first three wins has come on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Baker Mayfield has led the team to three consecutive fourth-quarter comebacks. 

Against the Jets in Week 3, kicker Chase McLaughlin nailed a 36-yard field goal to win the game. During that contest, Bucs’ WR Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter and exited early. He finished the game with four catches for 33 yards and one touchdown. NFL insiders confirmed Tuesday that Mike Evans will miss three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Mike Evans will miss 3-4 weeks for the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury

Tampa Bay’s Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans suffered a hamstring strain in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. Insiders have reported that Evans will miss three to four weeks due to injury. In 2024, Mike Evans missed three straight games due to a hamstring injury. Evans tried returning early as Tampa Bay was trying to make a run in the second half of the season. He was not himself in his first three games back but did return to his form by season’s end.

While Evans will miss time in 2025, it’s better than it happening early on. The Bucs will let their WR1 rest to ensure he is available for the rest of the season. To start 2025, the Buccaneers were without WR Chris Godwin. He was still recovering from ankle surgery. Sources believe Godwin could make a return in Week 4. Tampa Bay is at home to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chris Godwin last played in Week 7 of the 2024 season. He missed the Bucs’ last 10 games of the season due to injury. It has taken Godwin extra time to recover, but the veteran WR is on the precipice of returning. Additionally, Tampa Bay has a budding star in rookie WR Emeka Egbuka. He was the 19th overall pick by the Buccaneers in the 2025 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

Through three games, Egbuka has 14 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns. He had four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut. That included that game-winning touchdown to beat the Falcons. Bucs’ WR Mike Evans said that Emeka Egbuka called for a post route in the huddle. He scored the game-winning touchdown running that route vs. the Falcons. While Mike Evans is out, Emeka Egbuka will see even more production for the Buccaneers.

