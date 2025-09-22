NFL

Chargers’ Najee Harris suffered a torn Achilles in Week 3 vs. the Broncos

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Najee Harris Chargers pic 2
Najee Harris Chargers pic 2

On Sunday afternoon in Week 3, the Chargers were at home to face the Broncos. It was a back-and-forth battle between Los Angeles and Denver. In the end, Cameron Dicker hit a walk-off 43-yard field goal to win the game. 

The Chargers last started 3-0 during the 2002 season. During their Week 3 win, one player suffered a significant injury. It was veteran RB Najee Harris. He tore his Achilles tendon in the second quarter and did not return. NFL insiders confirmed that the 27-year-old is done for the season.

Najee Harris’ 2025 campaign is over after tearing his Achilles tendon


This offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers signed RB Najee Harris to a one-year, $5.25 million contract. After four years with the Steelers to begin his career, Pittsburgh did not re-sign Harris after 2024. The one-time Pro Bowler hit free agency and landed with the Chargers. Harris was involved in a July 4 fireworks incident and missed time during training camp and the preseason. However, Harris was available in Week 1 for the Chargers.

He had one carry for five yards and one catch for five yards in Week 1. Chargers’ rookie Omarion Hampton led RBs with 11 carries in their first game. Najee Harris saw his workload increase in Week 2 with eight carries. Unfortunately, Harris suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 3 vs. the Broncos. Over the first four seasons of his career, Najee Harris never missed a game. He’s now out for the final 14 games of the 2025 season for Los Angeles.

With Najee Harris out, Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton had the best game of his young career. He carried the ball 15 times for 129 rushing yards and one touchdown. Hampton also saw production as a receiver in Week 3, with six catches on eight targets for 59 yards. Moving forward, Hampton will be the Chargers’ clear RB1.

Hampton’s 63 snaps on Sunday were also a new personal best. Third-string RB Hassan Haskins came in for just six plays. With Najee Harris out, Omarion Hampton has fast-tracked his way to be Los Angeles’ workhorse RB. Before he went down in Week 3, Najee Harris led the team with six carries. Now, Hampton will get his opportunity to prove why the Chargers used first-round draft capital to select him. Los Angeles is on the road in Week 4 to face the 0-3 New York Giants. The Chargers will be heavy favorites.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Najee Harris Chargers pic 2
NFL

LATEST Chargers’ Najee Harris suffered a torn Achilles in Week 3 vs. the Broncos

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 22 2025
James Conner Cardinals pic
NFL
Arizona’s James Conner suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 3
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 22 2025

The 2-0 Arizona Cardinals were on the road Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers. It was a low-scoring game in Week 3 between these NFC West rivals. In the…

Marcus Mariota Commanders pic
NFL
Commanders backup QB Marcus Mariota will start in Week 3 vs. the Raiders
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 19 2025

In Week 2, the Commanders lost 27-18 to the Packers on Thursday Night Football. Washington lost two players to season-ending injuries vs. Green Bay.  On top of that, starting QB…

Josh Allen Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Josh Allen is the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 offensive touchdowns
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 19 2025
Tyrod Taylor Jets pic
NFL
Justin Fields (concussion) is out in Week 3 for the Jets, Tyrod Taylor will start
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 18 2025
Cody Mauch Bucs pic
NFL
Tampa Bay’s offensive line has been ravaged by injuries early in the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 18 2025
Preston Smith Packers pic
NFL
Washington has reunited with Preston Smith to boost their pass rush
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 17 2025
Arrow to top