Chargers’ Najee Harris suffered a torn Achilles in Week 3 vs. the Broncos

On Sunday afternoon in Week 3, the Chargers were at home to face the Broncos. It was a back-and-forth battle between Los Angeles and Denver. In the end, Cameron Dicker hit a walk-off 43-yard field goal to win the game.

The Chargers last started 3-0 during the 2002 season. During their Week 3 win, one player suffered a significant injury. It was veteran RB Najee Harris. He tore his Achilles tendon in the second quarter and did not return. NFL insiders confirmed that the 27-year-old is done for the season.

Najee Harris’ 2025 campaign is over after tearing his Achilles tendon

From @GMFB: The #Chargers lost RB Najee Harris for the season with a torn Achilles, while the #AZCardinals lost their starting RB James Conner for the season as he heads for ankle surgery. pic.twitter.com/2keJJWaNOE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2025



This offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers signed RB Najee Harris to a one-year, $5.25 million contract. After four years with the Steelers to begin his career, Pittsburgh did not re-sign Harris after 2024. The one-time Pro Bowler hit free agency and landed with the Chargers. Harris was involved in a July 4 fireworks incident and missed time during training camp and the preseason. However, Harris was available in Week 1 for the Chargers.

He had one carry for five yards and one catch for five yards in Week 1. Chargers’ rookie Omarion Hampton led RBs with 11 carries in their first game. Najee Harris saw his workload increase in Week 2 with eight carries. Unfortunately, Harris suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 3 vs. the Broncos. Over the first four seasons of his career, Najee Harris never missed a game. He’s now out for the final 14 games of the 2025 season for Los Angeles.

Here is Chargers RB Najee Harris suffering an Achilles injury before he was carted off: pic.twitter.com/0rV5YQYU1K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2025

With Najee Harris out, Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton had the best game of his young career. He carried the ball 15 times for 129 rushing yards and one touchdown. Hampton also saw production as a receiver in Week 3, with six catches on eight targets for 59 yards. Moving forward, Hampton will be the Chargers’ clear RB1.

Hampton’s 63 snaps on Sunday were also a new personal best. Third-string RB Hassan Haskins came in for just six plays. With Najee Harris out, Omarion Hampton has fast-tracked his way to be Los Angeles’ workhorse RB. Before he went down in Week 3, Najee Harris led the team with six carries. Now, Hampton will get his opportunity to prove why the Chargers used first-round draft capital to select him. Los Angeles is on the road in Week 4 to face the 0-3 New York Giants. The Chargers will be heavy favorites.