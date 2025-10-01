NFL

Cleveland is benching Joe Flacco in Week 5 for rookie QB Dillon Gabriel

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, the Browns signed veteran QB Joe Flacco to a one-year deal. The 40-year-old was previously with Cleveland in the 2023 season. 

He went 4-1 in five starts with the Browns and helped lead the team to the playoffs. Joe Flacco was a veteran QB that Cleveland could rely on. During the 2025 draft, the Browns selected two QBs. Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Sheduer Sanders in the fifth. On Wednesday, October 1, NFL insiders announced that Cleveland is benching Joe Flacco for rookie Dillon Gabriel in Week 5.

After four games, the Cleveland Browns have benched QB Joe Flacco for Dillon Gabriel


With a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Browns selected QB Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon. The 24-year-old is an experienced player, having played six seasons at the collegiate level. Dillon Gabriel started his career at UCF and was with the Knights for three seasons. Ahead of the 2022 season, he transferred to play for Oklahoma. He was with the Sooners for two years. Gabriel used his final season of eligibility to play for the Oregon Ducks in 2024.

Oregon went a perfect 12-0 during the regular season and won the Conference Championship vs. Penn State. However, the Ducks were upset by Ohio State in the playoffs. Dillon Gabriel ended his final collegiate season 13-1. In April, he was drafted by the Browns and has been waiting for his opportunity to start. After four games, Cleveland is set to make a switch at QB.

Veteran QB Joe Flacco is being benched in Week 5 for Dillon Gabriel. The Browns are on the road for a neutral-site game against the Vikings. That’s an extremely tough first matchup for Gabriel. He’ll be going against one of the top defensive coordinators in the NFL, Brian Flores. Dillin Gabriel has been preparing for this moment since training camp.

Against the Vikings in Week 5, Joe Flacco will serve as the backup to Dillon Gabriel. Cleveland’s other rookie QB, Shedeur Sanders, will continue to serve as the emergency third-string QB. Through four games, Joe Flacco had an NFL-high eight turnovers. That included six interceptions. It was time for Cleveland to make a change, and Dillon Gabriel hopes to start a new era for the Browns in Week 5.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
