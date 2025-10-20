NBA

Panthers’ Bryce Young (ankle) is expected to miss Week 8 vs. the Bills

Zach Wolpin
The Carolina Panthers were on the road in Week 7 to face the New York Jets. Bryce Young and the Panthers were 3-3 heading into the game. Justin Fields and the Jets were 0-6. 

It was a low scoring contest in Week 7 between Carolina and New York. The Panthers walked away with a 13-6 victory and are 4-3. For the first time since October 2021, the Panthers have a record above .500. In that win vs. the Jets, QB Bryce Young suffered an ankle injury. He exicted the game ealry and Andy Dalton came in to replace Young. NFL insiders have reported that Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle sprain and is expected to miss Week 8 vs. the Bills.

Andy Dalton will likely start for the Carolina Panthers in Week 8

In Week 8 vs. the Bills, Carolina will be without starting QB Bryce Young. The former #1 overall pick suffered a sprained ankle in Week 7 vs. the Jets. Young was accidently stepped on by a defender and went down. He slowly walked off the field and made his way to the locker room. Bryce Young did not return for the Panthers. However, Andy Dalton took over and did just enough to win the game.

Carolina also benefitted from playing a disfucntional team like the Jets. Despite only scoring 13 points in Week 7, the Panthers were able to lean on their run game. Rico Dowdle led the team with 17 carries for 79 yards. Chuba Hubbard got the start on Sunday and he carried the ball 14 times for 31 yards. Andy Dalton came into the game and replaced Bryce Young after he suffered an injury. Dalton was 4-7 passing for 60 yards and was sacked once.

Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle sprain after a Week 7 win vs. the Jets. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Bryce Young is expected to be out in Week 8. Veteran backup Andy Dalton will start in Week 8. Dalton has been the backup in Carolina since Bryce Young enetered the league in 2023. He’s been a valuable mentor to the young QB. Andt Dalton has years of starting experience and NFL wisdom to share with Young.

While Carolina’s starter is out in Week 8, Andy Dalton will get the start. When he takes the field this Sunday, Dalton will have started at least one game in all three of his seasons witht the Panthers. He is 1-5 in six starts with for Carolina. Dalton led the team to a 36-22 win vs. the Raiders in 2024 for his lone with with the Panthers. The team has a tough oppoenet in Week 8. Josh Allen and the Bills have lost two straight and just had theur bye week. Carolina will have to battle for a win in Week 8 to beat Buffalo.

