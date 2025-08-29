Bijan Robinson addressed an issue that has held the Falcons back in the past

Following three seasons of going 7-10, the Falcons fired Arthur Smith after 2023. For the 2024 season, they hired former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as the new head coach.

In his first season back with the Falcons, the team went 8-9, but failed to make the playoffs. Recently, Pro Bowl RB Bijan Robinson spoke with Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports. The Falcons’ RB discussed an issue that had held the team back in previous seasons. Robinson explained how Atlanta is “not a team that looks ahead anymore.”

Can the Falcons end a seven-year playoff drought in 2025?

Bijan Robinson shifts gears for Falcons with focus on one week at a time to tackle present challenges Bijan Robinson Embraces Present Focus for Falcons’ Success Bijan Robinson is steering clear of the future. The standout running back for the Atlanta Fahttps://t.co/3j6LWFEAyY pic.twitter.com/J8z4UyCFix — M Sports (@MSports_all) August 29, 2025



Falcons RB Bijan Robinson had an interview with Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports. Robinson acknowledged the fact that Atlanta had a problem in previous seasons. They would be too focused and concerned with making the playoffs and what was ahead. This offseason, Robinson said that mindset has shifted for the Falcons. He explained how important it is for the Falcons to take the season as a week-by-week approach.

In the past, Bijan said the team would be hyper-focused on winning the NFL South and making a playoff run. Robinson noted that it was not a recipe for success in Atlanta. He believes everything will fall into place if the Falcons stay true and do not get distracted by the bigger picture. The team thought they had their problems solved in 2024 when they signed Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year, $180 million contract.

“I don’t want to miss what Bijan [Robinson] is about to do.”@AtlantaFalcons QB Michael Penix Jr. discussed how he enjoys watching his Pro Bowl running back do his thing. 📻 https://t.co/IEzEpKtuH4#Falcons | #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/ykcNXvXWan — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 28, 2025

He started the first 14 games of the season before being benched for rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. Now, Cousins is the backup, and Penix will start in 2025. Much like years past, the Falcons are expected to compete in the NFC South. They have a talented roster in 2025, but there will be a ton of pressure on the QB. It’s Penix’s first season as a full-time starter.

The young QB won’t have to be Superman next season for the Falcons. Atlanta has one of the top RBs in the game with Bijan Robinson. He finished with 1,4596 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 2024. Additionally, he added 61 catches for 431 yards and one receiving touchdown. Can Bijan Robinson have another stellar season for the Falcons and help end their seven-year playoff drought?