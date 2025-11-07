Younghoe Koo will be the New York Giants’ third kicker of the 2025 season in Week 10

Entering their Week 10 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears, the New York Giants are 2-7. They are on a three-game losing streak. During the 2025 season, New York has dealt with injuries at kicker.

Veteran Graham Gano is in his 16th professional season and sixth with the Giants. Over the last three seasons, Gano has missed continuous time due to injury, and it has hurt the team. He’s been available for five of the team’s nine games to begin the 2025 season. Once again, Gano is dealing with lingering injuries. Head coach Brian Daboll told the media that Gano will likely not play in Week 10. Younghoe Koo was elevated from the practice squad and will kick for the Giants vs. the Bears.

Younghoe Koo will start for an injured Graham Gano in Week 10

#Giants HC Brian Daboll said Younghoe Koo is expected to handle kicking duties on Sunday vs. the Bears with Graham Gano dealing with a neck injury. pic.twitter.com/JUOWg1IU6z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2025



To begin the 2025 season, Younghoe Koo was a member of the Atlanta Falcons. In Week 1, Atlanta was in a close game with Tampa Bay. There were six seconds left in the game, and the Falcons were down 23-20. Younghoe Koo lined up to attempt a 44-yard field goal and shanked it wide right. The 31-year-old was benched in Week 2. On September 19, 2025, Younghoe Koo was released by the Falcons.

Parker Romo was Koo’s replacement at kicker. On November 4, Romo was released by Atlanta. Younghoe Koo signed with the New York Giants’ practice squad on September 23, 2025. Despite Graham Gano being out due to injuries, the Giants went with kicker Jude McAtamney. He started Weeks 4-7 for the Giants. McAtamney missed several extra points in Week 7 in what was a 33-32 loss for New York.

Younghoe Koo said he’s “very ready” to kick this Sunday vs. the Bears and talked about adjusting to the Giants system “Everybody has a different way of doing things. I had enough time to get it ready with the guys” pic.twitter.com/98hFB1uNuy — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 6, 2025

He was released by the Giants, and Graham Gano was healthy enough to return in Weeks 8 and 9. However, the veteran kicker is currently dealing with a neck injury. Brian Daboll announced that Gano will not be available in Week 10. Younghoe Koo will be the starting kicker for the Giants. He hasn’t appeared in a game this season sicne Week 1 with the Falcons. Last season, Koo was 25-34 on his field goal attempts.

It’s worth noting that kicking conditions will be less than ideal in Week 10 when the Giants travel to Chicago. On Sunday, the high is 38 degrees, and wind gusts will hit 20 to 30 miles per hour. Additionally, there is a 38% chance of light snow. Knowing the weather conditions, expect both teams to have some kicking troubles in Week 10.