Through 10 games, the Denver Broncos are on pace to break the NFL record for sacks in a season

After starting the 2025 season 1-2, the Denver Broncos have rattled off seven consecutive wins. The team is 8-2 through their first 10 games after a 10-7 win on TNF.

Las Vegas scored the first touchdown of the game in Week 10 and went up 7-0. However, Denver’s defense held the Raiders scoreless for the remainder of the game. The Broncos’ offense struggled as well, but scored 10 points, and the team won. Through their first 10 games in 2025, the Broncos have 46 sacks. They are on pace to break the NFL record for sacks in a season.

Denver’s defense is playing at a historic rate through the first 10 weeks

Broncos had SIX sacks vs. LV, taking their team total to 46 after 10 games 😈 That’s more than 25 teams had ALL of last season 😱 pic.twitter.com/zuCVtILu36 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 7, 2025



While both offenses struggled on TNF in Week 10, it was the Raiders’ Geno Smith who was battling the pass rush all night. Las Vegas tried controlling the game on the ground, but Denver’s defense stood tall. Ashton Jeanty carried the ball 19 times for 60 yards and scored a touchdown. While Jeanty had a decent performance, it was overshadowed by the Raiders’ struggles offensively. Geno Smith finished the game with 143 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.

Denver’s defense was getting after the QB all night. They finished the game with 22 QB pressure, 11 QB hits, six sacks, and one interception. Geno Smith and the Raiders stood no chance vs. the Broncos on TNF. Through their first 10 games of the 2025 season, Denver has 46 sacks as a team. They are on pace to break a record that has been in place for over 40 years.b

Broncos defense against the Raiders: 🔸 6 sacks

🔸 11 QB hits

🔸 22 QB pressures

🔸 1 INT pic.twitter.com/KiejWHT90c — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) November 7, 2025

The Chicago Bears recorded 72 sacks as a team in the 1984 season. Denver is on pace for 78 sacks as a team in 2025. Their defense is playing at a historic rate to start the year. Can the Broncos keep up that type of production in their final seven games? Leading the way for Denver this season is Nik Bonitto with 9.5 sacks. That is the third-most in the NFL. He had 1.5 sacks on TNF vs. the Raiders.

Jonathan Cooper is fifth in the NFL with 7.5 sacks in 2025. Additionally, Zach Allen is tied for 11th with 6.0 sacks on the season. As a team, Denver has 45 sacks this season. That is 17 more sacks than the team in second place. The Broncos needed every bit of their pass rush in Week 10 vs. the Raiders. It was a low-scoring game that was won through defense, special teams, and field posistion. Denver will face the Chiefs in Week 11 and has a bye in Week 12.