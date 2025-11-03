NFL

Three Washington Commanders players suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9

In Week 9, the Washington Commanders were at home to face the Seattle Seahawks. By halftime, it was 31-7, and the Commanders’ defense struggled mightily. 

Seattle had a 28-0 lead before Washington responded with a touchdown. The final score was 38-14, and the Commanders are now 3-6 in 2025. That’s more losses than they had in the entire 2024 regular season. Against the Seahawks on SNF, three players on the Commanders’ roster suffered a season-ending injury. That includes Jayden Daniels, Luke McCafrrey, and Marshon Lattimore.

Washington was hit with three massive injuries in a Week 9 loss to Seattle


After a 12-5 finish in 2024, the Commanders have taken a massive step back in 2025. That’s largely because the team has been hit with several injuries on offense. In Week 2 vs. the Packers, veteran RB Austin Ekeler suffered a season-ending torn Achilles. Additionally, WR Noah Brown suffered a groin injury and has been on the IR since. On top of that, WR Terry McLaurin has missed five games due to injury this season. Not ideal for the Commanders.

Not to mention that 2024 Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels has missed three games this season due to injury. In Week 9 vs. the Seahawks, the Commanders’ 2025 campaign came crashing down. The Commanders were down 38-7 in the fourth quarter, and Jayden Daniels was still in the game. Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow and had to exit the game. Media members and fans were left questioning why head coach Dan Quinn still had the Pro Bowl QB in the game.

Jayden Daniels is expected to miss significant time, if not the remainder of the 2025 season. The Commanders still have eight games left to play. Marcus Mariota will start for Washington while Daniles is out. On the opening kickoff of SNF in Week 9, Commanders WR and kick returner Luke McCaffrey suffered a broken collarbone. Another devastating loss offensively for Washington.

McCaffrey will finish the year with 11 catches for 203 receiving yards and three touchdowns. On 26 kick returns in 2025, he had 769 yards. Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 vs. the Seahawks. Lattimore has taken a step back in his production. However, he’s one of the top CBs on a weak Commanders secondary. Losing Lattimore for the remainder of the season is a tough blow. What will Washington’s record be to finish 2025?

Arrow to top