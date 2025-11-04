The Dallas Cowboys traded with the Bengals to acquire veteran LB Logan Wilson

On Monday Night Football in Week 9, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Arizona Cardinals. As they have all season, the Cowboys’ defense struggled. Even with backup Jacoby Brissett in the game, Dallas lost 27-17.

The team is now 3-5-1 through their first nine games. ESPN’s MNF broadcast mentioned the Cowboys could make a trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline at 4:00 p.m. EST. That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday morning. NFL insiders announced that the Cowboys traded a 2026 7th-round pick to acquire LB Logan Wilson. He’s played in 76 games over six seasons and has made 65 starts.

Logan Wilson is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys after a trade on Tuesday

Bengals announced they now have traded LB Logan Wilson to Dallas in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/rI038I3hbY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2025



With a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Bengals selected LB Logan Wilson out of Wyoming. As a rookie in 2020, Wilson played in 12 games and made two starts for Cincinnati. By his second season, Logan Wilson was a full-time starter for the Bengals. He’s had at least 100 combined tackles in each of his last four years with the Bengals. Despite being voted a team captain in 2025, Logan Wilson was playing a reduced role.

He was benched in Week 6 for rookie LB Barrett Carter. Through eight games and seven starts in 2025, Logan Wilson appeared in 67% of the Bengals’ defensive snaps. On Tuesday morning, NFL insiders announced that the Dallas Cowboys have traded with Cincinnati to acquire the veteran LB. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones compared Logan Wilson to former fan-favorite Leighton Vander Esch.

A deal for Dallas: Cowboys are finalizing a trade to acquire Bengals MLB Logan Wilson, sources tell me and Todd Archer. Earlier Monday, Jerry Jones told Stephen A. Smith that the Cowboys have made a trade ahead of Tuesday’s NFL deadline. It is expected to be for Wilson, for whom… pic.twitter.com/lhQak0jaHG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2025

Logan Wilson still has two years remaining on a four-year, $36 million deal he signed with the Bengals in the 2023 offseason. In 2025, the Cowboys are 31st of 32 teams in total defense and scoring defense. Only the Bengals are worse. Jerry Jones said Logan Wilson can come in and immediately give the Cowboys production at linebacker.

Heading into Monday’s game vs. the Cardinals, the Cowboys had allowed at least 136 rushing yards per game to their opponent. While the Cowboys held Arizona under 136 rushing yards, Dallas could not get a stop when it needed to. Backup RB Emari Demercado led the team with 14 carries for 79 rushing yards. Dallas has a bye in Week 10, and that will give Logan Wilson time to get acclimated with his new team. His first opportunity to play for the Cowboys will be MNF in Week 11 vs. the Raiders.