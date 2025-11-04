NFL

The Dallas Cowboys traded with the Bengals to acquire veteran LB Logan Wilson

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Logan Wilson Bengals pic
Logan Wilson Bengals pic

On Monday Night Football in Week 9, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Arizona Cardinals. As they have all season, the Cowboys’ defense struggled. Even with backup Jacoby Brissett in the game, Dallas lost 27-17. 

The team is now 3-5-1 through their first nine games. ESPN’s MNF broadcast mentioned the Cowboys could make a trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline at 4:00 p.m. EST. That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday morning. NFL insiders announced that the Cowboys traded a 2026 7th-round pick to acquire LB Logan Wilson. He’s played in 76 games over six seasons and has made 65 starts.

Logan Wilson is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys after a trade on Tuesday


With a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Bengals selected LB Logan Wilson out of Wyoming. As a rookie in 2020, Wilson played in 12 games and made two starts for Cincinnati. By his second season, Logan Wilson was a full-time starter for the Bengals. He’s had at least 100 combined tackles in each of his last four years with the Bengals. Despite being voted a team captain in 2025, Logan Wilson was playing a reduced role.

He was benched in Week 6 for rookie LB Barrett Carter. Through eight games and seven starts in 2025, Logan Wilson appeared in 67% of the Bengals’ defensive snaps. On Tuesday morning, NFL insiders announced that the Dallas Cowboys have traded with Cincinnati to acquire the veteran LB. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones compared Logan Wilson to former fan-favorite Leighton Vander Esch.

Logan Wilson still has two years remaining on a four-year, $36 million deal he signed with the Bengals in the 2023 offseason. In 2025, the Cowboys are 31st of 32 teams in total defense and scoring defense. Only the Bengals are worse. Jerry Jones said Logan Wilson can come in and immediately give the Cowboys production at linebacker.

Heading into Monday’s game vs. the Cardinals, the Cowboys had allowed at least 136 rushing yards per game to their opponent. While the Cowboys held Arizona under 136 rushing yards, Dallas could not get a stop when it needed to. Backup RB Emari Demercado led the team with 14 carries for 79 rushing yards. Dallas has a bye in Week 10, and that will give Logan Wilson time to get acclimated with his new team. His first opportunity to play for the Cowboys will be MNF in Week 11 vs. the Raiders.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Logan Wilson Bengals pic
NFL

LATEST The Dallas Cowboys traded with the Bengals to acquire veteran LB Logan Wilson

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 04 2025
Jayden Daniels Commanders pic
NFL
Three Washington Commanders players suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 03 2025

In Week 9, the Washington Commanders were at home to face the Seattle Seahawks. By halftime, it was 31-7, and the Commanders’ defense struggled mightily.  Seattle had a 28-0 lead…

Tucker Kraft Packers pic
NFL
Green Bay fears TE Tucker Kraft tore his ACL in a 16-13 loss to the Panthers in Week 9
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 03 2025

Jordan Love and the Packers were at home in Week 9 vs. the Carolina Panthers. Green Bay was in their new “1923 Classic” jersey. It was a navy uniform with…

Travis Hunter Jaguars pic
NFL
Jaguars’ Travis Hunter (knee) has been placed on the IR and will miss four games
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 31 2025
Kyler Murray Cardinals pic
NFL
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray (foot) is expected to return on MNF in Week 9 vs. Dallas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 31 2025
Brock Bowers Raiders pic 1
NFL
Raiders All-Pro TE Brock Bowers (knee) is expected to return in Week 9 for Las Vegas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 30 2025
Lamar Jackson Ravens pic 1
NFL
Barring a setback, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is expected to make his return in Week 9 on TNF
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 29 2025
Arrow to top