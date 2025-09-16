NFL

Tampa Bay’s Calijah Kancey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 2

Zach Wolpin
On Monday Night Football in Week 2, the Buccaneers were on the road to face the Texans. After both teams scored on each of their first two possessions, it became a defensive battle. 

In the end, Baker Mayfield led Tampa Bay on a game-winning drive vs. Houston. They won 20-19 and are 2-0 to begin the season. During the second quarter of Monday night’s win, Buccaneers starting defensive lineman Calijah Kancey suffered a pectoral injury. NFL insiders confirmed Tuesday that Kancey suffered a season-ending injury that will require surgery.

Calijah Kancey’s 2025 campaign has been cut short due to a pectoral injury


With the 19th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Buccaneers selected Calijah Kancey out of Pittsburgh. Over three seasons with Tampa Bay. Kancey has started all 28 games he’s appeared in. Through his first two seasons, Kancey battled through injuries. He missed three games as a rookie in 2023 and five games in 2024. Unfortunately, Kancey has suffered a significant injury early in the 2025 season. Against the Texans on Monday, Calijah Kancey suffered a torn pec.

It’s a season-ending injury for the 24-year-old. Kancey will miss Tampa Bay’s final 15 games of the 2025 season. He’ll have missed 23 games over the first three seasons of his NFL career. Despite missing five games in 2024, Kancey still managed to record 7.5 sacks for the Buccaneers. He played in 71% of the team’s defensive snaps in 2024.


The Buccaneers were hoping for another productive season from the former first-round pick. That will not be the case after Calijah Kancey tore his pec. When Kancey went down on MNF, Tampa Bay had to turn to its defensive line depth. Specifically, Greg Gaines and Elijah Roberts. Gaines is in his 7th professional season and third with Tampa Bay. He started three games for the Bucs in 2024.

Additionally, the team has Elijah Roberts, a rookie fifth-round pick out of SMU. So far this season, he’s played in just 18% of the team’s defensive snaps. With Calijah Kancey’s injury, Roberts could see his playing time increase. It’s a chance for the rookie to prove he’s a valuable depth piece on their defensive line. Kancey’s injury happened early enough in the season for the Bucs to potentially add a player or two to help the defense. Tampa Bay is 2-0 to start the 2025 season and is at home in Week 3 to face the New York Jets.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
