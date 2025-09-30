Miami’s Tyreek Hill has a long road ahead after dislocating his knee in Week 4

To end Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, there were two MNF games. Miami was at home to face the Jets, and the Broncos hosted the Bengals.

Both the Dolphins and Jets were 0-3 heading into Monday night’s AFC East matchup. In the end, Miami walked away with a 27-21 win. During the game, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill suffered an absolutely devastating injury. The 31-year-old tore multiple ligaments in his dislocated knee. Hill will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, and insiders say his 2026 campaign could be impacted as well.

Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury on MNF in Week 4

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has torn multiple ligaments in his dislocated knee, including his ACL, ending his season and giving him a long road ahead for 2026, source says. He’ll have surgery today to repair the significant injury. pic.twitter.com/N2OFR8UREX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2025



The 2025 season is Tyreek Hill’s fourth year with the Dolphins. Over his first three seasons, the All-Pro WR stayed healthy and missed just one game. Unfortunately, the one-time Super Bowl champion suffered a devastating knee injury on MNF in Week 4. In the third quarter, Hill caught a 10-yard pass from QB Tua Tagovailoa. While getting tackled, Hill’s left leg was twisted, and that’s when he suffered a dislocated knee along with ligament tears.

Tyreek Hill was quickly placed in an air cast and was carted off the field. The star WR was taken to a local hospital to have testing done on his knee. Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday morning that Hill is expected to have surgery later in the day. Just a devastating loss offensively for the Dolphins. Not only is Hill a top WR on their team, but he is also a veteran presence in the locker room.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was carted off the field with what appears to be a serious knee injury in the Monday night game vs the Jets. Hill’s leg was put in an air cast as he left with the Miami medical and training staff on the cart. Some Giants fans on social media had… pic.twitter.com/T4peD5j7wc — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) September 30, 2025

When Hill was carted off the field, he was seen smiling and was in good spirits. Head coach Mike McDaniel said that Hill “inspired” his teammates to finish the game and get a win. McDaniel said he saw Hill crack a joke with Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achance. That helped the players get back into the game and have an edge to win it for Hill.

Entering Monday night’s matchup vs. the Jets, Tyreek Hill was Miami’s leading receiver with 198 yards. The veteran WR had six catches on six targets for 67 yards in Week 4. He’ll finish the 2025 season with 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown. Now. Jaylen Waddle becomes the immediate WR1 for Miami. Malik Washington has seen playing time throughout the beginning of the season, and his role will only increase for the Dolphins.