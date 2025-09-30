NFL

Miami’s Tyreek Hill has a long road ahead after dislocating his knee in Week 4

Zach Wolpin
To end Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, there were two MNF games. Miami was at home to face the Jets, and the Broncos hosted the Bengals. 

Both the Dolphins and Jets were 0-3 heading into Monday night’s AFC East matchup. In the end, Miami walked away with a 27-21 win. During the game, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill suffered an absolutely devastating injury. The 31-year-old tore multiple ligaments in his dislocated knee. Hill will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, and insiders say his 2026 campaign could be impacted as well.

Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury on MNF in Week 4


The 2025 season is Tyreek Hill’s fourth year with the Dolphins. Over his first three seasons, the All-Pro WR stayed healthy and missed just one game. Unfortunately, the one-time Super Bowl champion suffered a devastating knee injury on MNF in Week 4. In the third quarter, Hill caught a 10-yard pass from QB Tua Tagovailoa. While getting tackled, Hill’s left leg was twisted, and that’s when he suffered a dislocated knee along with ligament tears.

Tyreek Hill was quickly placed in an air cast and was carted off the field. The star WR was taken to a local hospital to have testing done on his knee. Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday morning that Hill is expected to have surgery later in the day. Just a devastating loss offensively for the Dolphins. Not only is Hill a top WR on their team, but he is also a veteran presence in the locker room.

When Hill was carted off the field, he was seen smiling and was in good spirits. Head coach Mike McDaniel said that Hill “inspired” his teammates to finish the game and get a win. McDaniel said he saw Hill crack a joke with Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achance. That helped the players get back into the game and have an edge to win it for Hill.

Entering Monday night’s matchup vs. the Jets, Tyreek Hill was Miami’s leading receiver with 198 yards. The veteran WR had six catches on six targets for 67 yards in Week 4. He’ll finish the 2025 season with 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown. Now. Jaylen Waddle becomes the immediate WR1 for Miami. Malik Washington has seen playing time throughout the beginning of the season, and his role will only increase for the Dolphins.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
