NFL

Jaguars’ Travis Hunter (knee) has been placed on the IR and will miss four games

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Travis Hunter Jaguars pic
Travis Hunter Jaguars pic

In Week 8, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on a bye. The team was in London the previous week to face the Los Angeles Rams. They lost that contest 35-7 and are 4-3 on the season. 

Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter had the best performance of his career in Week 7 vs. the Rams despite the loss. He had a career-high eight catches for 101 receiving yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, Jaguars fans were hit with brutal injury news on Friday. Travis Hunter suffered a knee injury at practice on Thursday. Head coach Liam Coen announced that Hunter will be placed on the IR and will miss at least four games.

Travis Hunter is out at least four weeks for the Jaguars after suffering a knee injury


Jacksonville had the fifth overall pick heading into the 2025 NFL draft in April. However, general manager James Gladstone made a massive trade with the Browns. Cleveland had the second overall pick in the draft. Gladstone swapped first-round picks with the Browns in 2025 and gave them a 2025 fourth-round pick as well as Jacksonville’s 2026 first-rounder. The Jaguars had the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft after a trade and were able to select generational prospect Travis Hunter.

The 22-year-old was one of the most intriguing prospects in his draft class. Hunter was a star at the collegiate level, winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season. In college, Travis Hunter played both ways for Colorado. He was a WR and CB full-time. Many expect that for Hunter in the NFL, but he’s been used more on offense. Through seven games, Hunter has played in 67% of Jacksonville’s offensive snaps.

Additionally, Hunter has been on the field for 36% of the team’s defensive snaps. Travis Hunter has 28 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown. He also has 15 combined tackles, three passes defended, and one fumble recovery. At practice on Thursday, Travis Hunter suffered a knee injury. Head coach Liam Coen announced Friday that Hunter has been placed on the IR.

Hunter is set to miss at least the next four games for Jacksonville. The earliest he is eligible to return is in Week 13 vs. the Tennessee Titans. By that time, Hunter will have missed well over a month for the Jaguars. That’s because this injury happened right after the bye Week at an unfortunate time. The Jaguars will need players like Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington to step up while Hunter is out. Tight end Brenton Strange is currently in the IR as well and will be eligible to return in Week 11. Can Jacksonville’s offense survive without Hunter?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Travis Hunter Jaguars pic
NFL

LATEST Jaguars’ Travis Hunter (knee) has been placed on the IR and will miss four games

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 31 2025
Kyler Murray Cardinals pic
NFL
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray (foot) is expected to return on MNF in Week 9 vs. Dallas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 31 2025

After a 2-0 start to the 2025 season, the Arizona Cardinals are 2-5. They’ve lost five consecutive games by a combined total of 13 points. Two of those five losses…

Brock Bowers Raiders pic 1
NFL
Raiders All-Pro TE Brock Bowers (knee) is expected to return in Week 9 for Las Vegas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 30 2025

In their first seven games to begin the 2025 season, the Raiders are 2-5. Las Vegas had a bye in Week 8 and is home in Week 9 to face…

Lamar Jackson Ravens pic 1
NFL
Barring a setback, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is expected to make his return in Week 9 on TNF
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 29 2025
Tyler Shough Saints pic
NFL
Saints’ rookie QB Tyler Shough will make his first NFL start in Week 9 vs. the Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 28 2025
Patrick Surtain Broncos pic
NFL
Denver’s Patrick Surtain could miss 4-6 weeks due to a pectoral injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 28 2025
Ed Oliver Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Ed Oliver is out indefinitely after tearing his bicep in Week 8
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 27 2025
Arrow to top