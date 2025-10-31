Jaguars’ Travis Hunter (knee) has been placed on the IR and will miss four games

In Week 8, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on a bye. The team was in London the previous week to face the Los Angeles Rams. They lost that contest 35-7 and are 4-3 on the season.

Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter had the best performance of his career in Week 7 vs. the Rams despite the loss. He had a career-high eight catches for 101 receiving yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, Jaguars fans were hit with brutal injury news on Friday. Travis Hunter suffered a knee injury at practice on Thursday. Head coach Liam Coen announced that Hunter will be placed on the IR and will miss at least four games.

Travis Hunter is out at least four weeks for the Jaguars after suffering a knee injury

Jacksonville had the fifth overall pick heading into the 2025 NFL draft in April. However, general manager James Gladstone made a massive trade with the Browns. Cleveland had the second overall pick in the draft. Gladstone swapped first-round picks with the Browns in 2025 and gave them a 2025 fourth-round pick as well as Jacksonville’s 2026 first-rounder. The Jaguars had the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft after a trade and were able to select generational prospect Travis Hunter.

The 22-year-old was one of the most intriguing prospects in his draft class. Hunter was a star at the collegiate level, winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season. In college, Travis Hunter played both ways for Colorado. He was a WR and CB full-time. Many expect that for Hunter in the NFL, but he’s been used more on offense. Through seven games, Hunter has played in 67% of Jacksonville’s offensive snaps.

At practice on Thursday, Travis Hunter suffered a knee injury. Head coach Liam Coen announced Friday that Hunter has been placed on the IR.

Hunter is set to miss at least the next four games for Jacksonville. The earliest he is eligible to return is in Week 13 vs. the Tennessee Titans. By that time, Hunter will have missed well over a month for the Jaguars. That’s because this injury happened right after the bye Week at an unfortunate time. The Jaguars will need players like Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington to step up while Hunter is out. Tight end Brenton Strange is currently in the IR as well and will be eligible to return in Week 11. Can Jacksonville’s offense survive without Hunter?