Green Bay fears TE Tucker Kraft tore his ACL in a 16-13 loss to the Panthers in Week 9

Jordan Love and the Packers were at home in Week 9 vs. the Carolina Panthers. Green Bay was in their new “1923 Classic” jersey. It was a navy uniform with gold numbers and stripes on the shoulder. Additionally, it featured a hand-painted helmet meant to look like leather.

The Packers’ offense struggled against the Panthers in Week 9. Despite scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie the game, Green Bay lost on a walk-off field goal to Carolina. During that 16-13 loss to the Panthers, Packers’ TE Tucker Kraft suffered a serious knee injury. He had to be carted off the field. The team fears that Kraft tore his ACL and could miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

All signs point to Tucker Kraft missing the rest of the regular season for Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers are still awaiting results on the MRI but the initial belief is that Tucker Kraft tore his ACL, per @RapSheet Such a sad ending to a historic season for Kraft. pic.twitter.com/IP20dIA0Rt — SleeperPackers (@SleeperPackers) November 2, 2025

With a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Packers selected TE Tucker Kraft out of South Dakota State. As a rookie, Kraft played in all 17 games and made eight starts for Green Bay. During his 2024 campaign with the Packers, Tucker Kraft started all 17 regular-season games. He finished the season with 50 catches for 707 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

To begin 2025, Tucker Kraft was off to an incredibly hot start for the Packers. Entering Week 9, he led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Against the Steelers in Week 8, Tucker Kraft has seven catches for 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Arguably, the most productive games of his young career.

Losing to the Panthers was bad. Losing Tucker Kraft for the season would be far worse. Breaking down what it means for both the Packers and Kraft now and in the future: https://t.co/VKzfamJaPN pic.twitter.com/97T6yNU5bU — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 3, 2025

Against the Panthers in Week 9, Tucker Kraft finished the game with two receptions for just 20 yards. That’s because Kraft suffered a serious knee injury in the third quarter. Kraft had to be carted off the field, and that is never a positive sign. After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke as if the Packers would be without Kraft for the rest of the season.

LaFleur mentioned that other players must step in in Kraft’s absence. Losing Tucker Kraft is a massive blow to the Packers’ offense. He was Jordan Love’s top target to begin the 2025 season. Green Bay is known for spreading the ball around with Jordan Love, but Kraft was always his go-to target. Now, the team will likely be without the 25-year-old for the remainder of the 2025 season. The Packers have Luke Musgrave and John FitzPatrick as their backup tight ends. Without Kraft, Muasgrave and FitzPatrick will see increased playing time.