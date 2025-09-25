Despite no setbacks, 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is ‘not close’ to returning

Injuries piled up for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 season. Several offensive players missed significant time. That included WR Brandon Aiyuk.

The 27-year-old tore his ACL and MCL against the Chiefs in a Week 7 loss. Brandon Aiyuk is on the PUP list to start the 2025 season. General manager John Lynch gave an update on Aiyuk’s recovery timeline. While Brandon Aiyuk has not suffered a setback, Lynch said the WR is “not close” to returning from a knee injury.

San Francisco patiently waits for the return of Brandon Aiyuk

49ers GM John Lynch told @KNBR that WR Brandon Aiyuk is “not close” to returning from the knee injury he suffered almost a year ago. There was more damage than just to the ACL, and more recovery time is required. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2025



With the 25th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the 49ers selected WR Brandon Aiyuk out of Arizona State. Over five professional seasons, Aiyuk has played in 69 games and made 67 starts. He had back-to-back seasons with 75+ receptions and at least 1,000 receiving yards in 2022 and 2023. Unfortunately, Brandon Aiyuk suffered a devastating knee injury during the 2024 season. The veteran WR missed San Francisco’s final 10 games of the 2024 regular season due to an ACL and MCL tear.

Brandon Aiyuk had knee surgery this offseason and has been working his way back on the field. Recently, general manager John Lynch gave an update on Aiyuk. While the WR has had no setbacks, Lynch noted he is “not close” to returning. The 27-year-old is on the PUP list to begin the season for the 49ers. He’s out at least the first four weeks.

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is “not close” to returning, per GM John Lynch on @KNBR. There hasn’t been a setback, but Aiyuk’s ACL tear was not clean and included other damage — leading to a longer timeline for his return. pic.twitter.com/o0dOSkenkE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2025

After that, Aiyuk has a 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. If he is not activated at the end of that 21-day window, Aiyuk will miss the entire 2025 season. This Sunday is already Week 4 for the 49ers. While the team is 3-0, they are dealing with numerous injuries on offense. On top of Brandon Aiyuk being out, George Kittle is currently on the IR.

He suffered a hamstring injury in San Francisco’s Week 1 win vs. Seattle. General manager John Lynch gave a positive injury update for Kittle. Lynch noted that Kittle is “doing really well.” The first game he is eligible to return to is Week 6 vs. the Buccaneers. Barring a setback, expect Kittle to be back on the field before that matchup with Tampa Bay. John Lynch said George Kittle has shown ” tremendous leadership” even when he is not playing.