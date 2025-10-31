NFL

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray (foot) is expected to return on MNF in Week 9 vs. Dallas

After a 2-0 start to the 2025 season, the Arizona Cardinals are 2-5. They’ve lost five consecutive games by a combined total of 13 points. Two of those five losses were decided by just one point. 

For their last two games, Arizona has been without starting QB Kyler Murray. In a 22-21 loss to the Titans in Week 5, Murray suffered a foot injury. Backup Jacoby Brissett was forced to start two consecutive games for the Cardinals. ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reported that the Cardinals anticipate Kyler Murray returning on Monday Night Football vs. the Cowboys in Week 9.

Can Kyler Murray get the Cardinals back on track after five straight losses?


Kyler Murray suffered a foot injury in a Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The former #1 overall pick was forced to miss Weeks 6 and 7 for Arizona. Additionally, the team had a bye in Week 8. This gave Kyler Murray extra time to rest and recover. Arizona is desperate to get back in the win column and compete in the NFC. However, the other three teams in their division already have five wins. The Cardinals have a lot of catching up to do.

While Kyler Murray was out, veteran backup Jacoby Brissett started two games for the Cardinals. He passed for 599 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in two games. However, Arizona did not win either of those contests. Kyler Murray is healthy for Week 9, and head coach Jonathan Gannon anticipates his starting QB returning vs. Dallas.


So far in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys have struggled defensively, and the play has been inconsistent. Their offense is the second-best in the NFL this season, with 30.8 points per game in 2025. However, their defense is allowing 31.3 points per game, the second worst in the NFL, only to the Bengals. That bodes well for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in Week 9.

This is a perfect opportunity for the Cardinals’ offense to have one of its best performances in 2025. The Cowboys’ defense is allowing an average of 258.6 passing yards per game this season. Through five starts in 2025, Kyler Murray is averaging just 192.4 passing yards per game. Will he see increased production in Week 9, or will Arizona crumble vs. Dallas? The Cardinals are on the road for MNF in Week 9 vs. the Cowboys.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

