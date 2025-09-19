NFL

Buffalo’s Josh Allen is the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 offensive touchdowns

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Josh Allen Bills pic
Josh Allen Bills pic

To kick off Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, the Dolphins were on the road to face the Bills. Buffalo was favored by double-digits, but Miami kept it competitive in the first half. It was 14-14 at halftime.

In the end, Josh Allen and the Bills held on for a 31-21 win and improved to 3-0. During the AFC East rivalry win, Josh Allen made NFL history. He is now the fastest player in league history to reach 300 offensive touchdowns, including the playoffs. Allen passed Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes for the record.

Josh Allen etched his name in the record books on Thursday night


Including the playoffs, Josh Allen has played in 127 games for Buffalo. That’s 114 games in the regular season and 13 in the playoffs over eight seasons. On Thursday, September 18, the Bills were at home in Week 3 to face the Dolphins. Josh Allen went 22-28 for 213 passing yards and three touchdowns. With those three touchdowns vs. Miami, Allen made NFL history. The 29-year-old is the fastest player in league history to reach 300 offensive touchdowns, including the playoffs.

Those totals include 225 passing, 74 rushing, and three receiving touchdowns in his career. Allen has earned plenty of individual accolades in his career. However, he has yet to achieve his ultimate goal of bringing a Super Bowl home to Buffalo. It’s a city that is desperate to win its first championship. The Bills have been on the doorstep since Allen entered the league, but haven’t been able to reach the Super Bowl.


Throughout three games in 2025, the Buffalo Bills look ready for another deep postseason run. The Bills made the AFC championship game in 2024, but lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City is 0-2 to begin the 2025 season. This season, the AFC is weaker than it has been in the past. Josh Allen and the Bills must take advantage and make a run to the Super Bowl.

On top of recording the 300th offensive touchdown of his career, Allen also threw his 200th passing touchdown on Thursday. It was a historic night for the one-time MVP. In three games this season, Josh Allen has been responsible for seven Bills touchdowns. Five passing and two rushing. Buffalo has extended rest after playing on TNF in Week 4. They will be at home in Week 4 to face the New Orleans Saints.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Marcus Mariota Commanders pic
NFL

LATEST Commanders backup QB Marcus Mariota will start in Week 3 vs. the Raiders

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 19 2025
Josh Allen Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Josh Allen is the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 offensive touchdowns
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 19 2025

To kick off Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, the Dolphins were on the road to face the Bills. Buffalo was favored by double-digits, but Miami kept it competitive…

Tyrod Taylor Jets pic
NFL
Justin Fields (concussion) is out in Week 3 for the Jets, Tyrod Taylor will start
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 18 2025

In Week 2, the New York Jets were at home to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Jets narrowly lost in Week 1, and the offense looked explosive…

Cody Mauch Bucs pic
NFL
Tampa Bay’s offensive line has been ravaged by injuries early in the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 18 2025
Preston Smith Packers pic
NFL
Washington has reunited with Preston Smith to boost their pass rush
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 17 2025
Aaron Jones Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings sign Cam Akers after Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 17 2025
Calijah Kancey Bucs pic
NFL
Tampa Bay’s Calijah Kancey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 2
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 16 2025
Arrow to top