Buffalo’s Josh Allen is the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 offensive touchdowns

To kick off Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, the Dolphins were on the road to face the Bills. Buffalo was favored by double-digits, but Miami kept it competitive in the first half. It was 14-14 at halftime.

In the end, Josh Allen and the Bills held on for a 31-21 win and improved to 3-0. During the AFC East rivalry win, Josh Allen made NFL history. He is now the fastest player in league history to reach 300 offensive touchdowns, including the playoffs. Allen passed Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes for the record.

Josh Allen etched his name in the record books on Thursday night

Including the playoffs, Josh Allen has played in 127 games for Buffalo. That’s 114 games in the regular season and 13 in the playoffs over eight seasons. On Thursday, September 18, the Bills were at home in Week 3 to face the Dolphins. Josh Allen went 22-28 for 213 passing yards and three touchdowns. With those three touchdowns vs. Miami, Allen made NFL history. The 29-year-old is the fastest player in league history to reach 300 offensive touchdowns, including the playoffs.

Those totals include 225 passing, 74 rushing, and three receiving touchdowns in his career. Allen has earned plenty of individual accolades in his career. However, he has yet to achieve his ultimate goal of bringing a Super Bowl home to Buffalo. It’s a city that is desperate to win its first championship. The Bills have been on the doorstep since Allen entered the league, but haven’t been able to reach the Super Bowl.

Throughout three games in 2025, the Buffalo Bills look ready for another deep postseason run. The Bills made the AFC championship game in 2024, but lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City is 0-2 to begin the 2025 season. This season, the AFC is weaker than it has been in the past. Josh Allen and the Bills must take advantage and make a run to the Super Bowl.

On top of recording the 300th offensive touchdown of his career, Allen also threw his 200th passing touchdown on Thursday. It was a historic night for the one-time MVP. In three games this season, Josh Allen has been responsible for seven Bills touchdowns. Five passing and two rushing. Buffalo has extended rest after playing on TNF in Week 4. They will be at home in Week 4 to face the New Orleans Saints.