Arizona’s James Conner suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 3

Zach Wolpin
The 2-0 Arizona Cardinals were on the road Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers. It was a low-scoring game in Week 3 between these NFC West rivals. In the end, the 49ers won 16-15 on a walk-off field goal. 

During that Week 3 loss to the 49ers, Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner suffered a serious ankle injury. The 30-year-old had to be carted off the field. Players from both teams gathered around Conner to show support for the veteran RB. Unfortunately, NFL insiders confirmed that James Conner suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

James Conner will miss the final 14 games of the 2025 regular season for Arizona


After a one-yard run with 12:26 remaining in the third quarter, Cardinals running back James Conner was down due to injury. The cart had to come out for Conner, and that is rarely a good sign. Sources confirmed after Arizona’s Week 3 loss that it was a season-ending injury for James Conner. Over his career, Conner has missed time due to injury. However, this is the most time he’ll miss in a single season.

His previous career low for games played was 10 in 2019. James Conner will only log three games for the 2025 season. A devastating blow to the Cardinals’ backfield. Conner stayed healthy in 2024, starting 16 games and rushing for 1,000+ yards. The 30-year-old was coming off back-to-back seasons with 1,000+ rushing yards and at least seven rushing touchdowns. Without Conner, the Cardinals will turn to a few players for the remainder of the year.

Trey Benson has been Arizona’s backup running back since the 2024 season. He was a third-round pick in the 2024 draft by the Cardinals out of Florida State. Benson played in 13 of their 17 games last season and made a start in Week 2. Without James Conner, Trey Benson is set to be Arizona’s starting RB. The 23-year-old has been waiting for his opportunity, and he’ll get his chance for the rest of the 2025 season.

Along with Trey Benson, the Cardinals have Emari Demercado and Bam Knight as depth in the backfield. Demercado is in his third season. He went undrafted in 2023 out of TCU. He’s appeared in 30 games and has made two stats for Arizona. Zonovan “Bam” Knight was the fourth-string RB on Arizona’s depth chart. Now that James Conner is out for the season, Knight could see some playing time to keep the Cardinals’ backfield fresh.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
