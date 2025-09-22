Arizona’s James Conner suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 3

The 2-0 Arizona Cardinals were on the road Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers. It was a low-scoring game in Week 3 between these NFC West rivals. In the end, the 49ers won 16-15 on a walk-off field goal.

During that Week 3 loss to the 49ers, Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner suffered a serious ankle injury. The 30-year-old had to be carted off the field. Players from both teams gathered around Conner to show support for the veteran RB. Unfortunately, NFL insiders confirmed that James Conner suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Cardinals RB James Conner to undergo ankle surgery, out indefinitely. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/f9HuvF5OMi — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2025



After a one-yard run with 12:26 remaining in the third quarter, Cardinals running back James Conner was down due to injury. The cart had to come out for Conner, and that is rarely a good sign. Sources confirmed after Arizona’s Week 3 loss that it was a season-ending injury for James Conner. Over his career, Conner has missed time due to injury. However, this is the most time he’ll miss in a single season.

His previous career low for games played was 10 in 2019. James Conner will only log three games for the 2025 season. A devastating blow to the Cardinals’ backfield. Conner stayed healthy in 2024, starting 16 games and rushing for 1,000+ yards. The 30-year-old was coming off back-to-back seasons with 1,000+ rushing yards and at least seven rushing touchdowns. Without Conner, the Cardinals will turn to a few players for the remainder of the year.

James Conner with an awful leg injury. Sucks to see, hope he comes back strong. pic.twitter.com/XrIoFkSytT — Footballholics (@Footballholics2) September 21, 2025

Trey Benson has been Arizona’s backup running back since the 2024 season. He was a third-round pick in the 2024 draft by the Cardinals out of Florida State. Benson played in 13 of their 17 games last season and made a start in Week 2. Without James Conner, Trey Benson is set to be Arizona’s starting RB. The 23-year-old has been waiting for his opportunity, and he’ll get his chance for the rest of the 2025 season.

Along with Trey Benson, the Cardinals have Emari Demercado and Bam Knight as depth in the backfield. Demercado is in his third season. He went undrafted in 2023 out of TCU. He’s appeared in 30 games and has made two stats for Arizona. Zonovan “Bam” Knight was the fourth-string RB on Arizona’s depth chart. Now that James Conner is out for the season, Knight could see some playing time to keep the Cardinals’ backfield fresh.